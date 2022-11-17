Penn State’s offense was cooking, again, in the first round of the Charleston Classic and it was in large part due to guard Jalen Pickett

The Nittany Lions won a close one against Furman in the first round 71-68 from a near-perfect performance from Pickett.

Pickett was scoring in every facet. He was making spin moves in the paint and nailing 3-pointers when needed.

He looked like one of the most dominant players on the floor and sparked a slow start from Penn State’s offense that really picked up after the first couple of minutes.

Pickett shot eight for 11 from the floor, 1-for-1 from 3-point range and was 3-for5 from the free throw line. He led with 20 points on the day.

The Sienna transfer's performance allowed for the rest of the Nittany Lions’ offense to get rolling too, and it did so with the 3-ball.

This time it was guard Myles Dread knocking down the deep ball for the Nittany Lions, coming off the bench in the first couple minutes of the game and knocking down three 3-pointers.

With Dread’s early 3-pointers coupled with some paint points from Pickett, Penn State erased a slow start to lead 27-17 with 10:35 left in the first half.

Guard Dallion Johnson and forward Seth Lundy sank two 3-pointers back-to-back that led to a 13-2 scoring run from the Nittany Lions, extending their lead to 44-23 with 5:19 in the half.

The scoring drought from the Paladins ended there, as they scored four points before the end of the half to close the gap to 46-29 heading into the locker room.

In the second half, it was a similar story. Pickett and Penn State’s offense kept pouring on the buckets with some help from the defense.

Pickett opened the half with a spinning jumper in the paint that was followed by a 3-pointer on the next possession. Lundy joined the 3-point party and fired in two triples of his own to make the lead 57-40 with 14:50 to play.

Furman was trailing by double-digits for most of the game, but fifth-year guard Mike Bothwell kept the Paladins in striking distance.

Bothwell had season-high 26 points in the afternoon, shooting six-for-eight from the floor and had six boards.

Toward the middle of the second half, Furman closed the gap to single digits with a 3-pointer from Bothwell and a dunk from forward Jalen Slawson, making it 63-54 with 7:48 left.

Furman made it even closer late by making it a one-possession game with points in the paint, but Penn State managed to escape by closing it out in the final seconds.

