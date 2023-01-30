Penn State's star guard is still in the running for the highest honor in college basketball.
Guard Jalen Pickett was one of 20 players to be named to the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List.
Wooden watch for @JalenPickett7 👀🔗: https://t.co/ZNEBJU8QAi#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Eg7l6MgqqA— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 30, 2023
Pickett leads Penn State in almost every stat category, except blocks, and averages 17.6 points per game, eight rebounds, seven assists and 1.1 steals.
The last Penn State player to be named to the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List was Lamar Stevens in 2020.
