Penn State fell to No. 1 Purdue for the second time this season.

The Nittany Lions were defeated by the Boilermakers 80-60 to drop below .500 once again in the Big Ten and to 14-8 on the season.

Purdue center Zach Edey, one of the favorites to win National Player of the Year, was one of the biggest threats to Penn State coming into Wednesday night’s game. The Nittany Lions solidly covered Edey, but when they clamped up Edey, it allowed Purdue forward Mason Gillis to get open.

Gillis was hot and torched the nets against Penn State’s defense.

The forward was hot in the second part of the first half and finished the half leading the way for the Boilermakers with 12 points.

With Gillis’ 12 points, Purdue led heading into the locker room 35-29. The lead was at double-digits, but Penn State started to build some momentum. Pickett made a step-back jumper and Dread hit a 3-pointer to close the 11-point lead to just four.

The Nittany Lions were in the game because they went back to its go-to shot: the 3-pointer.

However, it wasn’t the usual 3-point shooters: Jalen Pickett, Myles Dread, Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy. It was sixth-year senior Michael Henn knocking down the 3-pointers, hitting three of them for nine of Penn State’s first 11 points, bringing the game to a tie early.

The close gap at the half was snapped very quickly. Gillis let the ball fly and scored — he couldn’t miss. He opened the half with three straight 3-pointers and went on an 11-0 run just by himself.

Gillis finished Wednesday night with 29 points, shot 10-for-14 from the floor and shot 9-for-12 from deep.

The second half start from Gillis kickstarted Purdue’s offense and the No. 1 team in the country unleashed on Penn State.

The Boilermakers went on a 21-2 run and like Penn State’s done to most teams this season, they took attack from the deep ball.

WIth 14:26 left in the game, Purdue opened it up and led by 23 points.

Penn State’s offense went flat and down by a bulk of points the Nittany Lions tried to go back to the 3-pointer, but nothing was falling.

The Nittany Lions were outscored 45 to 31 in the second half.

Penn State showed a little life toward the end of the game, but not enough to overcome the 20-plus point deficit.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE