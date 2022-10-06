Penn State's point guard earned a preseason conference nod ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Big Ten named fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett to its preseason team Thursday following a standout first-year as a Nittany Lion.

Last season, Pickett led the team with 13.3 points per game, 135 assists and 35 steals. He ranked second with 19 blocks and third with 133 rebounds.

The Rochester, New York, native turned in 25 double-digit scoring efforts, including four 20-point games. Pickett came to Penn State after a standout three-year career at Siena.

