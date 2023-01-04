Penn State’s five-game win streak came to an end Wednesday night, suffering a road loss to Michigan.

The Nittany Lions were bested in a close one, 79-69, as the blue and white lost its fourth game of the season.

The Wolverines dominated in the first half and stayed in front throughout the second half, despite a late surge from Penn State to make it interesting.

The maize and blue was led by center Hunter Dickinson, who had 17 points, and the Wolverines shot 46.6% from the floor with 38 points from 2-pointers.

The Wolverines dominated in the paint with the 7-foot-1 Dickinson and 6-foot-10 forward Tarris Reed, Jr.. The duo helped Michigan get out to a 16-8 lead with under 14 minutes to play in the first half.

Penn State answered back with its go-to shot this season, the 3-pointer. Myles Dread knocked down a 3-pointer to surpass 1,000 career points, and Jalen Pickett pulled up from behind the arc to cut Michigan’s early lead to 22-16 with under 12 minutes in the first half.

Michigan’s offense surged even more to close out the first half with more points inside, including back-to-back layups from guard Kobe Bufkin and one from Dickinson to lead 42-34 at the half.

Down eight, Penn State’s offense came out of the half clicking on all cylinders. Pickett scored on two layups and Seth Lundy knocked down a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run out of the half to tie things up at 47-47 with 15:06 in the second half.

After the tie, Michigan’s offense answered with an 11-0 run of its own the same way the Wolverines racked up its points from inside the arc.

Bufkin hit a jumper and Jett Howard, the son of coach Juwan Howard, found his way to the hoop for a layup. Michigan was up 58-47 with under 13 minutes to play.

Pickett kept Penn State in the game midway through the second half with a 3-pointer, and led the Nittany Lions in scoring with 26 points.

However, Michigan was too much for Penn State to handle under the basket. Dickinson, with a bloody nose, started to find his groove and scored four points in two minutes, putting the Wolverines up 65-54.

When Michigan seemed to run away with it, Penn State got hot again and went on another 11-0 run to bring it back to 68-65 with 4:28 left.

Penn State made it very close at the end, but Michigan held on just enough for the win.

