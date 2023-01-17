For Penn State, the drought continues.

The Nittany Lions were unable to bounce the Badgers on the road, as the program still seeks its first-ever win at the Kohl Center and its first win in Madison, Wisconsin, since Jan. 26, 1995.

With the blue and white looking for its first win at the Kohl Center in nearly 28 years, the Nittany Lions moved to an 0-19 skid at Wisconsin’s home arena with a 63-60 defeat to the Badgers.

With Penn State leading the country in fewest turnovers a game and Wisconsin ranking third, the discipline with the basketball was on full display as the Badgers were able to win the turnover battle.

Despite a strong opening half from the road squad, Penn State wasn’t able to capitalize off 52% shooting from the field in the opening frame and while fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett posted his fifth double-double of the season and 19 points, 37.5% shooting from the field drowned the Nittany Lions.

As both teams battled aggressively on the defensive end in the early going, made baskets from beyond the arc were few and far between. With fifth-year guards Camren Wynter and Jalen Pickett attacking the basket, Penn State jumped out to a 11-10 lead under eight minutes into the game.

Wisconsin’s shooting struggles continued as junior forward Steven Crowl generated the offense for the Badgers, tallying six of the home squad’s 12 points in the first 10 minutes. With freshman guard Evan Mahaffey’s help defense and versatility providing an energy boost for the Nittany Lions, Penn State took a 20-17 lead with a 3-pointer from fifth-year guard Andrew Funk.

With neither side giving up much momentum, Penn State went into a shooting slump of its own, going nearly three minutes without a basket before Funk drained another 3-pointer. Mahaffey’s strong defensive effort was rewarded on the offensive end with a layup, giving the Nittany Lions a 25-22 lead with 4:26 to play in the first half.

Fifth-year guard Myles Dread found his shooting stroke in the closing stages of the first half, burying a 3-pointer and mid-range jumper. Mahaffey also drove a quick 9-2 Penn State run, storming down the lane for a powerful two-handed slam dunk that gave the road squad a 36-30 advantage at the half.

Despite the six-point deficit, Wisconsin erased it in a matter of minutes, creating foul trouble for key Penn State starters like freshman forward Kebba Njie and senior forward Seth Lundy. The Badgers stormed ahead with a 8-0 scoring run to take a 38-36 lead four minutes into the half.

With the Nittany Lions shooting woes hindering a comeback, the blue and white scored just two points eight minutes into the half, giving up a 12-2 scoring run to the Badgers before a 3-pointer from Pickett put Penn State back down by one.

As Penn State looked for some momentum and a consistent presence on the offensive end, Funk responded to a Chucky Hepburn 3-pointer with a long-range basket of his own and a tough layup, tying the score at 49-49 with 8:20 to play.

With the foul issues continuing to mount for the Nittany Lions, the shooting struggles also continued to mount. However, the fifth-year veterans stepped up for Shrewsberry as Wynter and Pickett went to the rim with authority, sending home tough layups and drawing the blue and white back to within one, trailing 56-55 with 3:51 remaining.

With the game winding to a close, Penn State was unable to cut past the one-point deficit and despite having the ball on possessions with 20.4 and 4.7 seconds remaining, the Nittany Lions fell to the Badgers.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE