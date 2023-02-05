Penn State’s improvement over Micah Shrewsberry's first to second year as head coach has been evident, but inefficiencies on the road have kept the Nittany Lions from being a sure-fire NCAA Tournament team.

With an opportunity to claim its first road win since Dec. 10 at Illinois, Penn State dropped a second consecutive contest, falling 72-63 to Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a late-game push and 24 points from Seth Lundy on a scorching 8-of-15 from the floor, the Nittany Lions lacked a diversity of scorers which ultimately led to their demise.

Lundy was nearly unstoppable from beyond the arc and continued his tear over the past three contests, now averaging 21.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game over that stretch.

He set a career-high, tied Penn State program-high and tied the Pinnacle Bank Arena record with eight 3-pointers.

Jalen Pickett, widely considered one of the top guards in the country, tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He struggled for much of the first half but came alive in the second.

For a third consecutive game, Micah Shrewsberry went with a bigger starting lineup consisting of Pickett, Andrew Funk, Lundy, Caleb Dorsey and Mikey Henn.

Despite dropping out as a typical starter for the adjusted lineup, freshman forward Kebba Njie put in one of the best performances of his young college career, tying a career-high eight rebounds.

When the two teams met three weeks ago, it was a lack of shooting that led to the Cornhuskers’ demise in an 11-point loss to Penn State at home.

On Sunday, they flipped the script.

The Nittany Lions, who lead the Big Ten in 3-point makes and percentage, struggled tremendously to find the back of the net, shooting a cold 40% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.

Nebraska, on the other hand, found a stroke early on and kept firing, knocking down a combined 27-of-51 attempts from the floor.

Led by 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting from guard Keisei Tominaga, the Cornhuskers found an offensive edge they couldn’t quite put together when they visited the Bryce Jordan Center three weeks ago.

With Lundy posing a difficult challenge, Tominaga’s lights-out performance helped ease the burn en route to Nebraska’s victory.

With the loss, Penn State enters crunch time as the final stretch of the regular season approaches. Next up, it’ll return to the Bryce Jordan Center for a rematch with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

