It was an afternoon to remember at the Bryce Jordan Center as Micah Shrewsberry picked up his first win against Michigan as the bench boss for the Nittany Lions.

In front of a rocking BJC crowd, Penn State took care of business with a commanding 83-61 victory, extending its overall record to 14-7 and 5-5 in Big Ten play.

With an atypical starting lineup featuring three forwards, Penn State made life for unanimous preseason All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson uncomfortable. Seventh-year forward Mikey Henn and junior forward Caleb Dorsey helped hold Dickinson to a season-low six points and two rebounds.

“It feels great, I've just been waiting for the opportunity. I feel like I always play my best against the best players and I went out and did that tonight against Hunter,” Henn said. “It’s just exciting, this team's got a lot more to give, we’ve got a lot more exciting basketball ahead of us and I’m excited that we played and responded the way we did today.”

After its worst shooting performance of the season in its last contest against Rutgers, the blue and white responded with a dominant shooting performance, shooting 54.4% from the field and 13-30 from beyond the arc. Fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett and senior forward Seth Lundy led the way offensively, tallying 25 and 22 points, respectively.

“When we play good basketball and we get guys a couple of open looks early, they can kind of get in a rhythm and then you know the tougher shots are going to go in eventually, but we thought we played good offense all day long,” Pickett said.

Led by a 18-2 run in the final 4:09 of the first half, Penn State was able to control the play in the latter stages of the opening frame, draining 3-pointer after 3-pointer en route to a 17-point lead at the break.

In the early going, it was the Pickett and Jett Howard show with two of the Big Ten’s top talents going toe-to-toe. With 10:46 to play in the first half, the Nittany Lions held a slim 21-17 advantage behind 14 points from Pickett who remained a perfect 6-6 from the field.

Despite being just a freshman and entering Sunday as a game-time decision with an ankle injury, Howard was dominant in the early going with 13 of Michigan’s 17 points on 5-5 shooting from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc.

With Penn State feeling the momentum of the home crowd, Pickett led a 9-4 scoring run and extended his point total to 17 points. However, with Pickett on the bench, the Nittany Lions squandered a 29-21 lead as Dickinson started to hit his stride, cutting the deficit to two.

With Michigan and Howard capitalizing off key opportunities, the blue and white stormed ahead as a pair of 3-pointers from Henn sent the Bryce Jordan Center crowd into a frenzy, giving Penn State a 40-30 lead and forcing Michigan head coach Juwan Howard to call timeout with 2:53 left.

Howard’s message during the timeout was to no avail as the Nittany Lions continued to dominate the final minutes of the first half, closing on a 18-2 scoring run with five consecutive 3-pointers the catalyst for the run.

Coming out of the locker room, Penn State picked up exactly where it left off, jumping out to its largest lead of the contest after a 3-pointer from fifth-year guard Andrew Funk gave the Nittany Lions a 23-point advantage less than three minutes into the second half.

“I was proud of how we came out to start the second half,” Shrewsberry said. “We kind of kept the crowd in it, which was great. Like we had a great crowd tonight, we had a great crowd last Saturday. That's what I was talking about the other day, that environment helps you go on these big runs like this.”

With 10:53 to play, Penn State’s balanced offensive scoring was on full display as the Nittany Lions had four scorers in double figures, taking a 30 point lead on the Wolverines. With Lundy and Pickett both tallying 20 points, Funk and Henn held 17 and 10 points, respectively.

The blue and white continued to dominate, increasing its lead to 32 which was Michigan’s largest deficit of the season. Penn State closed out the half strong, capping off a key conference win at home.

