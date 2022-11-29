In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win.

It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.

In the opening frame, both teams shot the ball at an extremely high level as the Nittany Lions and Tigers posted 50% and 44% from the field in the first half, respectively.

It would be a tale of two halves for Penn State, which struggled mightily from beyond the arc in the second half, going 3-16 from 3-point range with a 18.8% as a team. The Nittany Lions also struggled from the field as Micah Shrewsberry’s squad shot 31% from inside the perimeter.

Despite the atypical shooting half from the blue and white, Penn State was able to capitalize off a game tying 3-pointer from fifth-year guard Andrew Funk and push the game to double overtime as the Nittany Lions had three players with 20 or more points.

Coming into the game, Clemson’s top scorer Chase Hunter was doing it all for the Tigers and despite the Nittany Lions holding the junior guard to a 1-12 night from the field, graduate student forward Hunter Tyson tallied 24 points and junior center PJ Hall had 22.

The dynamic duo of fifth-year guards Camren Wynter and Jalen Pickett got the blue and white clicking early on the offensive end, guiding the squad to a 12-3 run with the pair scoring all 12 points. Pickett was attacking Clemson’s smaller guards to get quality looks in the paint while Wynter was shooting it with ease from beyond the arc.

With under 10 minutes to play in the first half, Penn State’s perimeter ball movement and shooting continued to be on full display, as a 3-pointer from senior forward Seth Lundy maintained the Nittany Lions lead at 21-13.

With the first half winding to a close, the blue and white continued to capitalize off 3-pointers from Lundy and Funk, as Pickett added on with a layup to put Penn State up 35-25 with 2:23 remaining.

However, the Nittany Lions would not score again in the opening frame as the home squad buried a pair of contested layups to cut the blue and white’s lead to 35-29 at the half.

It was a sluggish start to the second half for Penn State, which struggled to shoot and control the ball and gave up its first lead since Clemson took a 3-2 advantage a minute and a half into the contest.

Coming off the bench for the Tigers was Ben Middlebrooks, who gave junior forward Caleb Dorsey a significant challenge in the paint in the opening minutes of the first half. Middlebrooks scored six consecutive points for Clemson and gave the home squad a 42-37 lead.

With 12 minutes remaining in the second half, Penn State had recorded only two field goals in the frame, and within that span the shooting woes were in full view as the Nittany Lions were 0-6 from 3-point range and trailed 44-40.

With the blue and white down, Wynter was warming up and tallied back-to-back buckets to cut the deficit down to one. However, the Clemson defense led to a strong showing offensively that was further added to by a 3-pointer from Alex Hemenway who extended the Tigers lead to 54-47.

With the Nittany Lions looking for momentum, Lundy drove the Nittany Lions back into the game, and after a 3-pointer the blue and white tied the game at 58-58. Clemson again managed the momentum and scored five consecutive points to push its lead to 63-58 with 3:28 remaining.

Myles Dread’s shooting struggles headlined the latter stages of the second half as the fifth-year senior went 0-6 from 3-point range. Tyson continued his strong shooting night and hit an open 3-pointer to push the Clemson lead to 69-62.

With Penn State trailing by seven with less than a minute to play, the Nittany Lions extended the game by fouling and with five seconds remaining, Funk banked home a 3-pointer and extended the game to overtime tied at 71-71.

Midway through the overtime frame, Clemson maintained a slim advantage and despite the Nittany Lions trailing 78-75, back-to-back buckets from Pickett gave Penn State a 79-78 lead and forced Tigers head coach Brad Brownell to call a timeout.

With 38 seconds remaining in overtime, Clemson tied the game at 81-81 but Wynter responded immediately, draining a tightly contested jumper near the basket to give the Nittany Lions an 83-81 lead.

With Clemson needing a basket to extend the game, Hall attacked freshman Kebba Njie in the paint and scored a layup to tie the game at 83-83 and after a miss from Pickett with no time remaining, the game extended to double overtime.

The two teams were going score for score in the second overtime period as a 3-pointer from Lundy gave the Paulsboro, New Jersey, native his 23rd point of the night and tied the game at 88-88.

Clemson steamrolled ahead in the game, scoring six consecutive points over the span of 1:19 and expanded its lead 94-88. The Tigers closed out strong and picked up the win on their home floor.

