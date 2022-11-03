Penn State has named its leaders for the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions’ captains are guards Jalen Picket, Myles Dread and Andrew Funk, and forward Seth Lundy.

Pickett is in his second year at Penn State and led the team in scoring last year with 13.3 points per game.

Dread shot a career-best 40.7 percent from 3-point range, and heads into his fifth year as a Nittany Lion.

Lundy has been at Penn State for three seasons and is coming off one of his best defensive performances in 2021.

This is Funk’s first year with the team after transferring from Bucknell in the offseason.

