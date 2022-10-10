Penn State now has some themes to go along with the new student section for the 2022-23 season.
The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter 11 themes and giveaways for their home slate of games for the upcoming campaign.
The themes are highlighted by its "Wear White" game and will be in the Palestra in Philadelphia when it hosts Purdue on Jan. 8.
Here are the rest of the themes and giveaways:
Nov. 7, Winthrop | Season opener
Nov. 14, Butler | Project 44 Night
Nov. 25, Lafayette | Toy drive
Dec. 7, Michigan State | Big Ten opener and student shirt giveaway
Jan. 11, Indiana | Faculty and staff appreciation
Jan. 21, Nebraska | Coaches versus cancer and scout day
Jan. 29, Michigan | THON
Feb. 8, Wisconsin | Thank you service members
Feb. 14, Illinois | 800 Strong night
March 5, Maryland | Senior Day and youth basketball day
