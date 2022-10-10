Penn State now has some themes to go along with the new student section for the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter 11 themes and giveaways for their home slate of games for the upcoming campaign.

The themes are highlighted by its "Wear White" game and will be in the Palestra in Philadelphia when it hosts Purdue on Jan. 8.

Here are the rest of the themes and giveaways:

Nov. 7, Winthrop | Season opener

Nov. 14, Butler | Project 44 Night

Nov. 25, Lafayette | Toy drive

Dec. 7, Michigan State | Big Ten opener and student shirt giveaway

Jan. 11, Indiana | Faculty and staff appreciation

Jan. 21, Nebraska | Coaches versus cancer and scout day

Jan. 29, Michigan | THON

Feb. 8, Wisconsin | Thank you service members

Feb. 14, Illinois | 800 Strong night

March 5, Maryland | Senior Day and youth basketball day

