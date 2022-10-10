PSU vs Minnesota Bball, student section

The fans in the student section cheer on Penn State's basketball team in the game against Minnesota in the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 67-46.

 Kelly Miller

Penn State now has some themes to go along with the new student section for the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter 11 themes and giveaways for their home slate of games for the upcoming campaign.

The themes are highlighted by its "Wear White" game and will be in the Palestra in Philadelphia when it hosts Purdue on Jan. 8.

Here are the rest of the themes and giveaways:

  • Nov. 7, Winthrop | Season opener

  • Nov. 14, Butler | Project 44 Night

  • Nov. 25, Lafayette | Toy drive

  • Dec. 7, Michigan State | Big Ten opener and student shirt giveaway

  • Jan. 11, Indiana | Faculty and staff appreciation

  • Jan. 21, Nebraska | Coaches versus cancer and scout day

  • Jan. 29, Michigan | THON

  • Feb. 8, Wisconsin | Thank you service members

  • Feb. 14, Illinois | 800 Strong night

  • March 5, Maryland | Senior Day and youth basketball day

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.