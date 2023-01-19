After a weekend that saw two wins over first-time opponents for Penn State, the team will head south to Austin, Texas, on Friday to take part in the First Point Collegiate Challenge.

Penn State has had an unblemished 4-0 start, consistently dominating its opponents. The blue and white swept both Daemen and Merrimack last weekend and maintained its No. 4 spot in this week’s AVCA rankings.

Coach Mark Pavlik said he’s enjoyed seeing his team respond to what’s been thrown at it so far this season.

“They’re a resilient bunch. We’ll get better at the volleyball thing as the season wears on, but I like what I see early,” the Nittany Lion coach said.

Penn State redshirt-freshman middle blocker Owen Rose was named the EIVA Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Daemen and Merrimack last weekend. He racked up 12 blocks in the two Penn State sweeps, which were his third and fourth college matches.

As Pavlik’s squad travels to the Lone Star State, the two matches that lie ahead could prove to be tough competition.

It will be the Nittany Lions and the Pepperdine Waves on Friday afternoon in a battle of the fourth- and fifth-ranked teams in the AVCA rankings.

Pepperdine comes into Friday’s match having swept Princeton on Monday, a team that Pavlik called “dangerous” last week.

The Waves’ junior setter Bryce Dvorak, who was named the MPSF Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, put together 38 assists, three aces and four blocks in the win over Princeton.

Pepperdine has now swept all four of its opponents this season, coming into the tournament scorching hot.

Through four matches, Pepperdine is putting up 14.5 kills, 13.9 assists, 2.7 aces and 8.8 digs per set as a team.

The next day won’t get any easier for the blue and white; No. 8 Stanford will line up against Penn State on Saturday evening after taking down No. 10 UC Santa Barbara twice last weekend.

Stanford returns to the First Point Collegiate Challenge for the second straight season after it fell to No. 1 Hawai’i in four sets while in Austin last year.

On Saturday, the Cardinal had an impressive comeback victory over UC Santa Barbara. After trailing 2-1, three sets into the match, the team fought back to win in five sets, led by 22 kills from senior Will Rottman.

Stanford had its own weekly MPSF honor this week as well, as redshirt-senior libero Justin Lui took home the Defensive Player of the Week award for the conference after a 19-dig effort in the comeback win against the Gauchos.

Pavlik said his team will have to limit errors against the tougher competition because teams like Pepperdine and Stanford will take advantage in any way possible.

“We’re not going to get easy points. That’s the great thing about playing teams like them in January,” Pavlik said.

Penn State has played cleaner as the season’s progressed, with a season-low four errors against Merrimack on Saturday that led to a .556 team hitting percentage.

Something will have to give for the scheduled teams in Austin this weekend, as Penn State, Pepperdine and Stanford are a combined 12-0 through four matches each.

The only other team competing in the First Point Collegiate Challenge this year will be Lewis, which will play both Stanford and Pepperdine but not Penn State.

Coaches and players from the Nittany Lions will also spend time with younger volleyball players at clinics on Thursday before the tournament begins.

Pavlik said he expects to be surrounded by a lot of excitement around the sport, both at the youth and collegiate level.

“It’s just a great way to celebrate the men’s and boy’s game,” Pavlik said. “What better way to celebrate than play Pepperdine and Stanford, two longtime, established powers in the world of collegiate men’s volleyball?”

