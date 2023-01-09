Penn State didn’t move in the latest edition of the AVCA men’s volleyball poll released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions entered their opening weekend as the No. 4 team in the country in the preseason AVCA rankings and a weekend sweep wasn’t enough for Penn State’s ranking to improve.

Held strong at #⃣4⃣ in the @AVCAVolleyball Poll this week#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Zu862y1pqg — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) January 9, 2023

No. 4 Penn State defeated both Central State and Ohio State 3-1 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The lack of movement after one week of men’s volleyball wasn’t unique, as the top-6 teams in the country stayed put.

