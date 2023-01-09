men's Volleyball April 9

Setter Cole Bogner (6) sets the ball as Middle Blocker Toby Ezeonu (18) prepares to go for a kill during the Penn State vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology volleyball match on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, PA. The Nittany Lions defeated the Highlanders 3-0.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State didn’t move in the latest edition of the AVCA men’s volleyball poll released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions entered their opening weekend as the No. 4 team in the country in the preseason AVCA rankings and a weekend sweep wasn’t enough for Penn State’s ranking to improve.

No. 4 Penn State defeated both Central State and Ohio State 3-1 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The lack of movement after one week of men’s volleyball wasn’t unique, as the top-6 teams in the country stayed put.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags