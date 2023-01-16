Mens VB vs Daemen - team post game

The Penn State men's volleyball team celebrates together after sweeping Daemen on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0. 

 Sienna Pinney

After securing both wins over the weekend, Penn State still sits at No. 4 in the latest AVCA men’s volleyball ranking released on Monday.

It’s another week with a lack of movement in rankings, as the top-9 teams remained in the same spot.

The Nittany Lions swept Daemen and Merrimack at Rec Hall, and are currently on a four-game winning streak.

The blue and white will travel to Austin, Texas, next weekend to face two ranked opponents, No. 5 Pepperdine and No. 8 Stanford.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags