After securing both wins over the weekend, Penn State still sits at No. 4 in the latest AVCA men’s volleyball ranking released on Monday.
It’s another week with a lack of movement in rankings, as the top-9 teams remained in the same spot.
#⃣4⃣ in the @AVCAVolleyball Poll 💪#WeAre pic.twitter.com/vhgApAoDsv— Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) January 17, 2023
The Nittany Lions swept Daemen and Merrimack at Rec Hall, and are currently on a four-game winning streak.
The blue and white will travel to Austin, Texas, next weekend to face two ranked opponents, No. 5 Pepperdine and No. 8 Stanford.
