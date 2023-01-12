Coming off a two-victory weekend on the road, No. 4 Penn State returns to Happy Valley with the sweet taste of victory to host its home opener against Daemen at 7 p.m. on Friday and Merrimack at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Penn State dominated almost every stat in its season-opener win against Central State, out-killing the Marauders 51-33 and limiting its opponent to only a .086 hitting percentage.

The Nittany Lions roared past No.14 Ohio State in front of over 1,000 Buckeye fans with an explosive offense, led by senior opposite hitter John Kerr.

In a dominant performance, Kerr came up with 21 kills to set up his career day. His ensuing kills walloped the Buckeyes' defense into collapse, allowing a .347 hitting percentage for Penn State.

The net presence has also been stoic for the blue and white, as the team racked up 21 blocks in two games.

Daemen

Similar to Penn State, Daemen welcomes most of its athletes back from last year’s core, including several veterans.

Senior outside hitter Zach Schneider was the pillar of the squad on both sides of the ball last season, racking up a team-high 257 kills and ranking second with 109 digs.

Besides Schneider, another player worth noting is the senior middle hitter Jake Couzens, who contributed 140 kills with a .403 hitting percentage last season. The Hamburg, New York, native also led the team with 57 blocks.

On Jan. 10, the Wildcats opened their season with an uplifting victory over the defending EIVA champion Princeton. Last year, Princeton edged out the top-seeded Penn State in the semifinals, ending the blue and white’s 19-game win streak in a thud.

In an intense four-set battle, Daemen tamed the Tigers with an outstanding performance from its veterans. Schneider had a game-high 17 kills, followed by junior outside hitter Cameron Milligan with 13 kills.

The Wildcats will enter Rec Hall with a lot of hype and are looking to steal this one from the home team. If Penn State can’t stop Schneider at the net, it could be a long night with a tug-of-war type match.

Merrimack

The 2022-23 season will be a historic year for Merrimack, as the Warriors established their first-ever men’s volleyball program in school history.

Led by former Central State head coach Ray Lewis, the Warriors’ roster consists of an abundance of underclassmen, and half of them are true freshmen.

Merrimack will certainly hope to come away with an upset as a program that is still trying to find its footing. A signature win would boost momentum for the team and mark its presence on the national stage.

It’s unclear how this squad will show up until its first contest at Rec Hall. However, Penn State clearly has the edge in experience. As one of the best teams in the country, the Nittany Lions have already built up a winning culture with massive talent and veteran leadership.

Penn State should avoid overlooking its opponent and playing sloppily to get its job done, keeping the undefeated record by securing both wins at home.

