After defeating No. 10 USC the night before, No. 4 Penn State went into the final matchup of the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge with high hopes against No. 2 UCLA.

After UCLA played some teams early in the season that “haven’t been playing great volleyball yet,” Bruins coach John Speraw was excited for the challenge this weekend and knew it would be a true gauge of how his team was progressing thus far.

“I knew coming into this weekend, we’d be playing teams that were better. I was excited about that,” Speraw said. “I figured that these teams would put some pressure on us that we needed because we were getting away with a style of play that wasn’t as clean as we needed to play.”

In a thrilling match, the Nittany Lions took down the Bruins 3-1.

Naturally, the top-five matchup was intense, but sophomore libero Ryan Merk felt that it only made the team more excited to play.

“I feel like as a group we always go in with the same mentality, but in these types of big matches, it’s almost like the energy is even more because it’s UCLA. But we don’t mean to do that, it just happens because it’s high-intensity volleyball,” Merk said.

In the first set, the blue and white came out on top after both teams tussled for the lead. By the end, Penn State scored three consecutive points to secure the first set win.

The Bruins began to apply pressure with strong defense in the second set. The Nittany Lions had a difficult time reacting to the fierceness of the opposing team and fell short.

Penn State coach Mark Pavlik felt that in a game with strength from both ends, players have to adjust and act accordingly to the pace of the game.

“I think UCLA upped their physicality in Game 2, and we responded to it,” Pavlik said. “I think we kept our physicality going through Games 3 and 4, and I think it paid off for us.”

Corresponding with what Pavlik stated, the blue and white had decided to return the energy in the final two sets. The defense of the team truly began to shine.

Rather than continuing to let the Bruins score on them, strong players like junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu, graduate outside hitter Brett Wildman and sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose were a few of the blocking leaders of Saturday’s match.

Pavlik said that when Ezeonu took the lead with his defense in the last two games, everyone was able to see that he meant business.

“I thought in Game 3 Toby bounced that ball and he became a different person…[he] kind of set the tone in Game 4 with some of the blocks,” Pavlik said.

Along with Ezeonu’s contribution to the final sets, Wildman felt that when one analyzes what the opposing team’s players are likely to do, it’s easier to be prepared for games.

“You scout them, so you kind of know certain tendencies of certain players. I think at one point, I looked at Merk and pretty much told him what was about to happen because I’ve just seen that situation, I know their players,” Wildman said. “And then it happened.”

Along with becoming familiarized with other teams’ playing styles, Wildman added that coming together to activate the defense that the crowd saw on Saturday was done through multiple factors.

“I think it’s a combination of preparation and then also kind of just having a good feel for the game,” Wildman said. “It’s a pretty seasoned group…so more than anything, preparation probably helped with that tonight.”

Penn State looks to bring that same physicality to Saint Francis next weekend, its first match away from Rec Hall in over two weeks.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE