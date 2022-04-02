No. 3 Penn State faced off against EIVA-rival Saint Francis Saturday evening as the Nittany Lions attempted to secure the EIVA conference title.

The first set would be tightly-knit, as the two teams battled to a close 24-24 score.

Then, Brett Wildman took over, recording three straight kills.

The Nittany Lions’ defense finished the set strong too, forcing an attack error from the Red Flash to help give the blue and white the 28-26 set victory.

The second set started off equally as tight, with the score getting as close as 16-13.

Unlike the first set, the second set wouldn’t go to extra sets as a service error from Saint Francis ended a 25-21 set victory for Penn State.

The third set started with the Nittany Lions getting off to a blistering 7-2 start.

Despite a run by Saint Francis to make it 21-18, Penn State persevered by scoring the set’s final four points.

An attack error from the Red Flash’s Ryan Parker signaled the end of a 25-18 set victory and a 3-0 sweep for the Nittany Lions.

Service, attack errors plague first set

Despite the first set win, Penn State committed uncharacteristic errors on the offensive end.

Serving-wise, the Nittany Lions committed seven service errors. A service error from Toby Ezenou to make the score 26-26 almost proved costly.

Saint Francis’s defense made an impact on Penn State’s hitting, forcing the unit to six attack errors.

Despite the errors, Penn State’s offense would record 15 kills

Dominant 2nd set defense

After allowing a .333 hitting percentage and 12 kills in the first set, Penn State’s defense stepped up.

The Nittany Lions limited Saint Francis to a .043 hitting percentage and eight kills.

The blue and white defense also forced seven attack errors after forcing just four in the first set.

Winning ways continue

Penn State secured its 11th sweep in 16 games with its victory over Saint Francis. The Nittany Lions have outscored its opponents 48-6 during the winning streak.

The blue and white improved its EIVA conference record to 13-0. The Nittany Lions completed a 2-0 sweep and a 6-0 set record over the Red Flash.

With the EIVA title clinched, Penn State secured the No. 1 seed for the EIVA tournament.

The Nittany Lions play St. Francis College Brooklyn on April 8 at 7 p.m. as the blue and white goes for win No. 17 in a row

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

+2 Ranking the best Penn State sports dynasties of all time | Column Like it or not, debates about the “greatest of all time” are interwoven into the fabric of A…