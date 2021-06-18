Penn State was bounced early on in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament by Nebraska.

With the short postseason, the Nittany Lions have a longer offseason to rebuild in front of them.

The blue and white, though, has some strong young talent that could replace its outgoing seniors heading into its next campaign.

After a tough loss in the first round to Nebraska, Penn State now has to rely on the next generation of players.

Miko Eala, sophomore

Penn State is set to keep one of its best singles players for its upcoming campaign.

Miko Eala hails from the Philippines and attended the “Rafa Nadal Academy” in Mallorca, Spain. He looks to assert his dominance once again in the Big Ten.

In his freshman season, Eala finished with the best record on the team at 12-5.

But his 12-5 record did not carry Penn State through the ranks. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season third in the Big Ten East division at 7-10.

Eala did not have much experience going into the Big Ten Tournament, and it showed.

The winningest player on the blue and white’s roster lost 4-2 in the first round of conference play.

Going into next season, Eala will have a full year under his belt of playing at the highest level.

He should have no problem being on the biggest stage in the future and is likely in line for a leadership role and another successful season.

Bora Sengul, sophomore

The young talent is flowing through the system for the Nittany Lions.

Bora Sengul is one of those gifted players who will be an important player in the coming years.

Sengul didn’t have the best freshman season, finishing off with a record of 7-8, but he was still one of the best in the blue and white.

The Turkey native finished with the third-best record for Penn State, just behind sophomore Eala and graduate Tim Ruetzel.

Sengul was hot toward the end of the season, finishing with a two-match win streak.

On the biggest stage of Big Ten play, Sengul showed up.

He was one of the few Nittany Lions to win their match,beating his opponent 6-4.

Doing well under pressure is something that is lacking on the Penn State roster, but Sengul is one player that has shown he can come up in the clutch.

Charl Morgan, junior

Charl Morgan was one of the most accredited tennis players before his journey to Penn State.

A player with prior experience is something that such a young team could use.

Morgan is one Nittany Lion who picked up the game of tennis at 5 years old in his native country of South Africa.

In South Africa, Morgan moved up in the ITF ranks, coming in as high as 113 at one point.

His performance overseas carried over in his first season at Penn State. Morgan finished his freshman campaign with a record of 6-6, making his way up to the front three courts.

But his sophomore season was not as kind to him, as Morgan finished off with an overall record of 3-8.

His record may not have been great, but Morgan was facing off with the best of the Big Ten and he still was the sixth-best Nittany Lion.

Morgan’s past can carry his current struggles he has faced.

Experience is something that the team lacks. With his exposure to the game of tennis, Morgan is one of the most important elder statesmen in the inexperienced roster.

