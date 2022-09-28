Penn State looked flat from the beginning in its match against Villanova, and it was unable to recover from a slow start.

The Nittany Lions lost 1-0 to the Wildcats on Wednesday evening, their second loss away from home this season.

With the loss, the blue and white drop to 4-3-2 on the season and have strictly Big Ten opponents on the schedule for the remainder of the year.

Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes faced five shots for the Nittany Lions, stopping four of them. On the other side, the blue and white had just one shot on target against Wildcats graduate student goalkeeper Kent Dickey.

The lone goal for Villanova was scored by senior midfielder Anthony Dragisics midway through the first half.

It was a dreary and somewhat sluggish match for the blue and white. Even with several solid offensive possessions featuring crisp passes and crosses in close proximity to the net, it was unable to finish and had nothing to show for it.

If the Nittany Lions are going to compete for the regular season title in the Big Ten, and clinch a bye in the conference tournament, they must get the offense going.

In all three of Penn State’s losses this season, it scored one goal or less on offense and was unable to get any sort of rhythm going throughout the course of the match.

Players such as reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year junior midfielder Peter Mangione and graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn have been relatively quiet of late for the Nittany Lions.

If the blue and white are able to spark these two players in the incoming conference stretch run, it would be a massive boost for the offense and the entire team.

Senior forward Liam Butts returned recently after missing several games due to injury, and he was one of the better offensive players for the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, creating several opportunities on the attacking side of the ball.

Despite the loss Wednesday, Shakes has looked like a dominant force between the pipes for Penn State this season.

With a series of diving saves throughout the 2022 campaign, Shakes has showcased his athleticism on multiple occasions and has shown the importance of having a consistent force in net.

Coach Jeff Cook has spoken on how Shakes’ maturity and his growth have helped him to improve his leadership skills, which have been vital for the Nittany Lions this season.

Shakes will lead Penn State into its Big Ten gauntlet as it heads to Evanston for a tilt against Northwestern at 4 p.m. Sunday.

