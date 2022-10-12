The final push of the regular season for Penn State begins Friday with a road matchup against Indiana.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a huge momentum-boosting 4-1 win against Michigan State.

The victory allowed the blue and white to overtake the Spartans in the Big Ten standings and jump into a tie for second place with Rutgers at eight points.

The win came without senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes, who was out with an undisclosed injury. Redshirt junior Owen Elliott stepped up in place of Shakes and recorded two saves behind a great defensive effort from the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will look to use the momentum from arguably its best performance of the year against an Indiana squad that’s just two points behind in the standings.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 2-2 draw against Rutgers, their third tie in conference play this year.

With less than a month until the Big Ten Tournament, every game and every goal will be crucial for the blue and white as it looks to retain both the regular season and tournament championship titles from last year.

The task will not be an easy one, starting with an Indiana team that can score goals in a hurry. The Hoosiers are currently tied for the 44th-best scoring offense in the nation, averaging 1.91 goals per game.

The Nittany Lion defense will need to be fully prepared for that offense to succeed on Friday.

Penn State did not allow Michigan State to fire off a shot in the first half, a performance it will need to use as motivation when going up against the dynamic Indiana offense.

On the other end, the blue and white offense also had its best outing of the year and will look to continue its success with four matches remaining.

The Nittany Lions will need continued contributions from the midfield and forwards such as junior Peter Mangione, who scored his team-best sixth goal of the year against the Spartans.

Right behind Mangione is senior forward Liam Butts, who scored two goals in the last match to give him five on the year.

Penn State will lean on the goal-scoring abilities of those two while also hoping for big contributions from playmakers such as Tyger Evans, Andrew Privett, Sean Bettenhausen and captain Seth Kuhn.

The offensive unit needs to be able to play together and attack the Hoosiers, who currently have the second-worst save percentage in the Big Ten.

Finding consistency for a full match rather than just one half has been a key focus for the Nittany Lions and will be very important for the rest of the year.

Trailing Maryland by three points in the standings, each of the next four matches are critical for the Nittany Lions as they try to overtake the top spot from the Terrapins, who they tied earlier in the year.

While a road battle against a very good team will not be an easy task, this Penn State team could hit its stride at the perfect time. If that’s the case, no team in the conference will want to face it going forward.

However, Indiana will look for revenge in this one, as the last time these two faced off it was the Nittany Lions taking the Big Ten Championship game 3-0.

The two teams split matches last year as Indiana defeated the blue and white in the regular season, but the Nittany Lions got their revenge when it mattered most — something that will be on the mind of the Hoosiers going into Friday’s match.

As the weather begins to drop and the sun sets earlier, each remaining match will get tougher and tougher, especially for a team like Penn State who has had to deal with various injuries to key players throughout the year.

A victory against Indiana on Friday can keep the Nittany Lions right on the heels of Maryland as they try to win back-to-back Big Ten titles.

