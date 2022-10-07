Penn State had arguably its best offensive showing of the season on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions cruised to a four-goal first half lead over Michigan State and never looked back in their 4-1 victory.

The four goals scored is the blue and white’s highest scoring output this season. Its previous mark of three was achieved earlier in the year in matches against West Virginia, George Mason and Maryland.

Junior midfielder Peter Mangione got the scoring started with a strike just five minutes into the match, netting his second goal in as many games.

Senior forward Liam Butts added two goals of his own later on in the half and redshirt freshman midfielder Van Danielson scored with under five minutes remaining to give the Nittany Lions the lead for good.

Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes had his first game off all season, and redshirt junior Owen Elliott stepped up mightily in his place.

Making just the sixth start of his career, Elliott played stellar in place of Shakes, as he allowed his first shot on goal on a scoring strike from Spartan freshman midfielder Jack Guggemos.

While the offense was at the forefront of Friday night’s victory, it was one of the more complete games the Nittany Lions have played this season.

Penn State played swarming defense all night long and did not allow the Spartans to create many chances at all, giving up just three shots on target in the process.

The blue and white covered its tracks on each side of the ball, and also played an immensely disciplined match.

No yellow or red cards were enforced on the Nittany Lions, and the Spartans committed 12 fouls to just five for coach Jeff Cook’s squad.

Friday’s victory moves Penn State to 5-3-3 on the season, and also bumps them ahead of Michigan State for second place in the Big Ten with eight points.

Now in the tail end of the season, the Nittany Lions will have four games remaining to try and overtake Maryland in the standings before the conference tournament begins.

The blue and white will have two more games at Jeffrey Field against Ohio State and Rutgers and two more matches on the road against Michigan and Indiana.

Having won the regular season and conference tournament championships last season and dawning the No. 1 ranking in the Big Ten preseason poll entering this year, Penn State is certainly no stranger to expectations.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE