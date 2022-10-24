One last home game means one last opportunity for Penn State to show off in front of Park Avenue Army during the regular season.

The Nittany Lions' last appearance ended in a 1-1 draw against No. 13 Ohio State on Friday. The blue and white now sits at 5-4-4 as the regular slate season winds down.

Penn State’s lone goal came from senior forward Liam Butts, who scored his seventh goal of the season. Butts is on a three-game scoring streak and came up big late in the first half.

Despite the exceptional defense and countless scoring opportunities, the Nittany Lions were unable to hold on to or retake the lead against the Buckeyes.

Tuesday's contest against Rutgers will prove to be vital for Penn State. The unit holds a 2-1-3 record in conference play and sits behind the Scarlet Knights in points.

The Nittany Lions have a chance to pick up much needed points ahead of the Big Ten Tournament after leaving some on the board against Ohio State. It won’t be easy for them, though, as they face a momentous Rutgers team.

The Scarlet Knights defeated Michigan 2-1 Friday night, advancing to 7-3-5 overall.

They were led by forward MD Meyers, who scored his 13th goal of the season, the only player in the Big Ten with double-digit scores. Meyers also has 30 points overall, making him the only player in the conference with more than 20 points.

The blue and white failed to capture the win against Ohio State on Friday, but its tenacious defense could prove to be very important against Rutgers.

A game like this is where senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes will be very valuable. Despite Meyers’ dominance, Rutgers has seen 11 unique goal scorers through 15 games.

Shakes' athletic play will need to continue if Penn State wants to advance in the rankings. He has proven to be capable of this in the past, making several diving stops to prevent Ohio State from going ahead.

On the other side, the Nittany Lions will need to capitalize on offense. The team had several chances to score with free kicks against the Buckeyes but couldn't take advantage, something it won’t be able to afford against Rutgers.

Butts and junior Peter Mangione will have to contribute, as Penn State relies on them as its top goal scorers, with each gathering seven so far. Butts scored late in the first half against the Buckeyes, while Mangione hardly missed a would-be goal off a header that would’ve had his squad up 2-0 after 45 minutes.

In general, both players have been reliable all season, and Penn State will lean on them as the regular season comes to a close.

Rutgers goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton collected a pair of saves against Michigan and has been a bright spot for them this season. The Nittany Lions will have to play better as a unit, not just individually.

The last contest between these two teams resulted in a shutout, with Penn State winning 2-0. Rutgers will look for revenge in this high-stakes Big Ten matchup, but the Nittany Lions have yet to lose at home against a conference opponent.

Penn State has another Big Ten opponent on the tab this Sunday, its last regular season game. Michigan is 1-5-1 in conference play and coming off a loss against Rutgers. The Wolverines don’t have much to play for, as tournament play is likely hopeless.

It will be another opportunity for Penn State to build continuity and gain momentum ahead of the Big Ten Tournament. These last games are crucial as the Nittany Lions look to defend their regular season and tournament titles from last year.

