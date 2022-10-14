Penn State was matched up against quite the competition in Indiana who came out looking for revenge.

The Nittany Lions struggled offensively during the match and Indiana outscored them 4-2.

Because Penn State had trouble creating opportunities on offense — getting stuck in the midfield most of the game — Indiana was able to come out on top.

Last season the blue and white beat the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament championship game 3-0.

Indiana started this match strong and fast against the Nittany Lions, but Penn State’s defense was able to keep them away.

At the beginning of the match, the ball was consistently in front of the blue and white’s goalkeeper Kris Shakes, with Indiana having a few corner kicks in a row.

The Nittany Loons were able to keep the Hoosiers away from the net for a few plays, but Indiana ultimately scored five minutes into the game.

After the Hoosiers goal, Coach Jeff Cook's squad started to amp up its play and work hard to get possession of the ball.

In the past, Indiana has given Penn State a hard time on the field, and they put up another fight during this match.

The remainder of the first half was very back and forth play in the midfield.

Indiana received a free kick close to Penn State’s net, but Shakes stepped up and dove to save the ball.

After letting up the first goal, Shakes was more aware of the field. Indiana took a shot from far out that was just shy of the net and he made a diving stop.

Senior Liam Butts scored the first goal for the blue and white, tying up the match during the first half after passing Indiana’s goalkeeper in front of the net.

Butts has stepped it up a lot during the past few matches since returning from his injury.

The senior was close to scoring another goal, but Indiana’s goalkeeper stepped up to stop the movement.

Later in the half, the Hoosiers took back the lead scoring a goal right in front of the net off of a throw in.

Shakes and Penn State’s defense had to work hard throughout the match, since the Nittany Lions did not have possession of the ball for the majority of the first half.

The blue and white had trouble creating opportunities offensively, with the Hoosiers attacking the ball constantly.

Indiana had a 2-1 lead against Penn State going into halftime, but pulled away in the final frame.

At the start of the second half the Hoosiers received a penalty kick, which visibly frustrated many players on the field, especially Shakes.

Shakes guessed wrong on the kick, and dove the opposite direction of the shot to let up a third goal.

Junior Femi Awodesu helped out Shakes in front of the net by kicking the ball away and stopping a potential goal.

The game began to get aggressive during the second half, as the blue and white began to get frustrated and received a yellow card.

With five minutes left of the match Indiana received a red card after fouling Peter Mangione, making them man down.

Although Indiana was able to score three goals, Shakes still had some great saves throughout the match that prevented the score from becoming even more lopsided.

Butts was close to scoring again during the second half, but was just shy of the net once more.

The forward has been stepping it up in the offense, but the rest of Cook’s squad gets stuck in the midfield when trying to make plays in front of the net.

After Indiana scored its fourth goal, Penn State attempted another shot but Indiana was constantly man on.

Junior Peter Mangione received a penalty kick with just 18 minutes left of the match, and scored Penn State’s second goal of the game, but they were still two points behind the Hoosiers.

Penn State now has just three conference matches left before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE