In what has been an up and down year for Penn State, there has been one thing that has remained constant throughout the season: senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes' performance in net.

Entering the matchup, Shakes ranked third best in the Big Ten in save percentage with a mark of .766.

On Friday night, the Nittany Lions would be without the star goalkeeper, who was out with an undisclosed injury.

The blue and white went up against Michigan State’s Owen Finnerty, who entered the game with the best save percentage in the Big Ten at .778, just above Shakes.

With conference play starting to heat up, the Nittany Lions knew they needed a big performance to outlast the Spartans, and they got one, coming out on top with a 4-1 victory.

It was redshirt junior Owen Elliott who was given the start in net.

The Nittany Lion offense had their goalkeeper’s back from the jump, scoring three goals on Finnerty in the first 25 minutes.

The Penn State offens made it a very difficult night for the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

In many games this year the blue and white had to rely on Shakes to make huge saves after seeing many shot attempts come at him.

The Nittany Lion defense flipped the script early on against the Spartans, putting together arguably one of their best efforts of the season in the first half.

“I couldn’t ask anything more of the guys in the first 45 minutes,” coach Jeff Cook said.

Michigan State was held to zero shot attempts after the first 45 minutes, a huge momentum boost and sense of relief for Elliott who saw little action in the first half.

Finnerty faced nine shots from the blue and white offense in the first half, something Shakes has been through more than once this year.

The Spartans fired off their first shot in the 53rd minute from way outside of the box as the blue and white defense held strong.

Despite a big lead and an attacking Michigan State offense, the Nittany Lion defense looked to keep the Spartans off the scoreboard for their third shutout of the year.

One of the biggest differences in the performance from the Penn State defense in this match was how the unit was on the same page and playing together throughout.

“That’s becoming a nice tight unit defensively, so I was very pleased with them tonight,” Cook said.

Finding a sense of consistency as a group will be huge for the Nittany Lions as they try to rise up in the standings with just four matches remaining before the Big Ten Tournament.

When the Spartans began to attack more, the blue and white did not get flustered and remained together, blocking shots and getting some big saves from Elliott in the absence of Shakes.

With a mostly slow second half from the Penn State offense, the Spartan offense continued to attack and was able to find their first goal in the 75th minute on just their second shot of the match.

Despite heavy possession and an aggressive attack for Michigan State in the second half, the Nittany Lions allowed only three shots on goal in the second half.

The blue and white defense will need to put together these types of performances going forward if they want to retain the conference tournament title as every goal matters at this point in the season.

“All of our programs at this great university thrive on that togetherness and unity and you need to have a purpose, I think that drove us tonight,” Cook said.

Penn State will finish the regular season with a split of two home and two road games as it looks to better its seeding for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

