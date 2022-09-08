It seems that Penn State is starting to find its groove after a bumpy beginning to the 2022 campaign.

With a shutout loss to Syracuse and a draw in the home opener to Rhode Island, the blue and white scuffled early on.

The main downfall for the Nittany Lions in that stretch was the offense, only scoring one goal in their first two games. That offense seems to have found its rhythm now, tallying three goals a piece in each of the last two games, both wins for Penn State.

Two key contributors during this stretch have been reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, junior midfielder Peter Mangione, and senior forward Liam Butts, who each scored a goal in both of the last two matchups for the Nittany Lions.

Mangione has proven to be particularly clutch of late, nailing a go-ahead penalty kick against West Virginia last Friday to give the blue and white the lead for good.

Having already picked up multiple national and conference awards, Mangione is already showing why he was named to the preseason watch list in the Big Ten.

Although one individual player cannot carry the load for one team, Mangione’s play of late has sparked the rest of the group and has been a big reason for the team’s recent turnaround.

With its momentum seemingly picking up, Penn State will now be tasked with a three-game homestand. Playing at Jeffrey Field has proven to be a massive home-field advantage in the last several seasons for the squad.

The blue and white hasn’t lost at home this year and lost just three times on its home pitch in 2021.

One key factor in this is the Park Avenue Army student section. Mangione has said the team “loves celebrating wins with the fans.”

The upcoming stretch will prove to be vital for Penn State, with things kicking off against a team with recent success.

In a battle of defending conference champions, Penn State will first take on Princeton out of the Ivy League at 7 p.m. Friday. Despite regular-season success, each of these teams lost their first matchup of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The game will be a chance for revenge for the blue and white, as it lost to this program 1-0 last season in Princeton, New Jersey.

The Tigers come into this matchup in the midst of a slow start to the season, with a draw against familiar Big Ten foe Rutgers and a loss to Vermont thus far.

While the Nittany Lions have a consistent force in net with senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes holding things down, the same cannot be said for Princeton.

So far, the Tigers have started two different goalkeepers, with sophomore Khamari Hadaway manning the net against Vermont and sophomore goalkeeper William Watson starting against Rutgers.

Watson produced better results than Hadaway, but it’ll be important for Penn State to remain aggressive early on offense in order to pressure whichever goalkeeper Princeton decides to start.

While players like Mangione and Butts have started to get going, there is still one key player that the Nittany Lions are looking to jump start.

Graduate midfielder Seth Kuhn has yet to score a goal and has registered just one point through the first four games of the campaign.

Kuhn was named to the preseason watch list for the conference, along with Mangione and junior defender Femi Awodesu, and has been a vital part of the Nittany Lions’ success over the last few seasons.

If Kuhn is able to be the offensive force he’s shown he can be in the past, it would only add to the potential the blue and white have on the offensive side of the ball.

RELATED