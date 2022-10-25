Trailing Rutgers by just two points in the Big Ten standings with only two regular season matches remaining, Penn State came in searching for a momentous victory Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field.

Despite a hard fought second half, the Nittany Lions came up short, falling 2-1 to Rutgers in their last regular season home match of 2022.

Going up against the NCAA’s leading scoring in MD Myers, the blue and white knew its last regular season home game would not be an easy one.

The Scarlet Knights came into the match with an aggressive offense looking to attack the tight-knit Nittany Lion defense.

“We knew Rutgers were very dangerous in transition and when you look at the goals we conceded in the first half, especially the first one, but both were maybe self-inflicted wounds,” coach Jeff Cook said.

Rutgers came to Jeffrey Field ranked 34th in the nation in shots per game with 14.67, second in the Big Ten.

In order to help its defense against one of the best scoring offenses in the nation, Penn State’s offense would need to control the ball as much as possible.

Rutgers came into the match averaging 2.33 goals per game, a mark that ranks tied for 19th in the NCAA.

While the Nittany Lion defense held strong for much of the first half, the Rutgers offense broke through with a goal off in the 25th minute to take the 1-0 lead.

The Rutgers offense was in sync right from the jump, moving the ball quickly and efficiently all over the field.

The Scarlet Knights doubled their lead with a second goal in the 39th minute off the foot of Ian Abbey.

Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes put together some impressive saves throughout, as he has done all year. Shakes was able to stop big goal scoring opportunities on multiple occasions to keep the blue and white in it for most of the first half despite giving up two goals.

Shakes finished the first half with three great saves on seven shots faced.

Despite Rutgers controlling possession for much of the half, Penn State was able to get off five shots but ultimately could not get on the board after 45 minutes of play.

The Penn State offense needed to put together an almost perfect second half of play if it wanted to fight its way back into the match.

The defense also needed to slow down the speedy Scarlet Knight attack which had no plans of slowing down in this one.

“I think ironically, defensively, you can be more secure if you're better with the ball and I think sometimes we just had some moments where we were a bit careless,” Cook said.

The Nittany Lion came out with a purpose in the second half as they looked to get on the board.

Penn State’s best opportunity came in the 48th minute when a fast break opportunity was shut down as Ben Liscums shot was miraculously saved.

Penn State was able to control the ball better early in the second half before Rutgers settled back in after a few impressive defensive stands.

The Nittany Lion offense finally found the back of the net in the 64th minute with a goal from Peter Mangione in a potential momentum turning moment in the match.

As the match wore on, so did the physicality of both teams as the second half had its fair share of stoppages due to fouls on both sides that left players and coaches unhappy.

Penn State began to catch up to Rutgers in the shot attempt category as well in the second half, doing everything it could to even the match as time slowly wound down.

The Nittany Lions made visible improvements on both sides of the field in the second half as the offense was able to control possession and the defense was able to limit the Rutgers attack.

Defensively, the blue and white was able to slow down the Scarlet Knight offense and limit some of those quick cross field passes it saw Rutgers do with ease for much of the first half.

As Penn State fought to even the score late in the match, a huge blow came when defenseman Femi Awodesu drew a red card that would keep the squad down a player for the final 13 minutes of play.

“There’s no quit in this team and I think you saw that even though we were man down for the latter procedures of that game tonight” Cook said.

After losing one of its best defensemen, the already difficult challenge became even more challenging for the blue and white.

Although the Nittany Lions improved tremendously in the second half, they were unable to complete the comeback late and dropped a key match with the conference tournament right around the corner.

Penn State will have one more regular season match on the road against Michigan as it will look to gain three points before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

