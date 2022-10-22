It was another close and competitive match for Penn State on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions drew 1-1 with Ohio State, moving their record to 5-4-4 on the year with just two games remaining in the regular season.

Senior forward Liam Butts got the scoring started with a goal late in the first half before the Buckeyes equalized the score in the second half, after freshman forward Tanner Creech found the back of the net.

Entering with a chance to pick up three crucial points, the blue and white will have to settle for just one with the Big Ten Tournament set to kick off in two weeks.

With a victory, the Nittany Lions would’ve moved ahead of Ohio State in the conference standings and drawn closer to potentially clinching a home game in the subsequent conference tournament.

Coach Jeff Cook said, despite being unable to finish, he is not “disheartened” by the result and liked a lot of what he saw.

“This team has been stretched out by a lot of injuries and player absences, and I think they’ve responded really well,” Cook said. “The opening minutes of the second half were quite sluggish, and we got punished for that.”

While the lack of offense played a large role in how the match went, the aggressive and physical play from both sides was a big part of it as well.

There were four yellow cards given out, including three to Ohio State alone.Penn State freshman defender Matthew Henderson even received a red card and an ejection after his second personal foul of the match.

As a result of the tough play, each team received plenty of scoring opportunities via free kick chances, but neither side was able to capitalize.

Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes made a series of athletic plays and diving stops for the Nittany Lions, despite allowing a goal on the one shot on target he faced. On the other side, senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin stopped three of four shots faced for the Buckeyes.

Shakes and McLaughlin are two of the higher profile goalkeepers in the conference, and their individual play will be a key part in helping their respective teams advance in the postseason.

Cook said in order to combat some of the elite goalkeeping in the Big Ten, the team must be able to maintain and capitalize on possessions.

“There’s some great goalkeepers in this league, you gotta get efforts on target,” Cook said. “I thought on our attacking pieces, we were outstanding and consistent. It’s a percentage game where you get good chances and eventually, you’ll convert.”

With the Buckeyes now in the rear view mirror, the Nittany Lions will shift their focus to Rutgers, who they take on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The contest is the final game at Jeffrey Field in the regular season and the squad’s penultimate match before the Big Ten Tournament begins.

The match will also serve as another opportunity for the blue and white to pick up vital points and secure home-field advantage for the postseason.

While it can be disappointing to see a lead dwindle away and leave points on the table, the Nittany Lions will have a quick chance to rebound.

Cook stated, that despite failing to secure the victory Friday, there is still a lot to be proud of with his team, understanding the potential that’s there.

“We’re all disappointed because we didn’t finish the game with three points,” Cook said. “As their coach, the amount of distance and intensity they have played with, it’s hard to do anything but admire that.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE