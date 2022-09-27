Penn State earned a hard-fought victory over No. 15 Akron on Sunday by a final score of 1-0.

This win was huge for the Nittany Lions, as it came on Senior Day and was also a revenge game after the team fell to Akron 2-1 last year.

Because Akron beat the Nittany Lions last season, Penn State came out strong and with redemption on its mind.

The blue and white hold an overall record of 4-2-2 and the games are only going to get harder moving forward.

Penn State has more conference matches ahead of them, and the season is going by very fast.

With senior Liam Butts back in the game after being on the sidelines the past few games due to injury, Penn State will look to amp up its performance.

However, senior Andrew Privett — who was also out for injury — still has yet to return to the field for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions are getting set for their two matches this week; one of them being a conference match, their third of the season.

Villanova

On Wednesday Penn State will take on Villanova at 4 p.m. for an away match.

Last season, the Nittany Lions dominated Villanova in a shutout 4-0.

Peter Mangione thrived in last year’s meeting, recording a hat trick for the blue and white.

It was Penn State’s first hat trick since the program's only other one in 2010. The first hat trick was made by Corey Hertzog against Old Dominion in the NCAA Tournament in 2010.

Mangione was able to score his third goal off of a penalty kick.

The other Nittany Lion who scored against Villanova was Andrew Privett.

Privett has been out the past few games due to injury and has not yet returned to the field, meaning that Mangione is going to have to start off this game strong and fast.

Privett, Mangione and Butts are an unstoppable trio on the field, and they make great plays offensively when together.

If Privett is out on the sidelines once again, Mangione explained that he has confidence in the rest of his team to step up during games.

On paper, Villanova doesn’t seem to be too tough of a matchup for this Penn State squad.

Northwestern

Penn State is going to face off against Northwestern on Sunday for an away game at 4 p.m..

This is only going to be the Nittany Lions’ third conference matchup of the 2022 season, and they have many more ahead of them.

Last year, the blue and white defeated the Wildcat’s 2-1, the first conference match of the 2021 season. It was also the annual Mack Brady match for Penn State, which means a great deal to the team.

The game last season was a tough one, and many players on Coach Jeff Cook’s squad stepped up to come out on top.

Both teams totaled multiple shots and created plenty of scoring opportunities on offense.

Penn State finished the game with 24 shots and the Wildcat’s totaled 10 shots.

Although Northwestern was able to score the first goal of the game during the first half, the Nittany Lions took charge during the second half. More specifically, Butts took charge.

Butts tied up the match just seconds into the second half and later on scored another goal that was assisted by Daniel Bloyou.

Now that Butts is recovered and back on the field, he is going to work hard against the Wildcats just as he did last year; but he is going to need some help.

Other players are going to have to step up on Sunday if the blue and white want to beat Northwestern once again.

