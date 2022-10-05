Last week did not go as planned for Penn State after matchups against Villanova and Northwestern.

The blue and white has not been performing to its full ability — granted two key players have been out due to injury — but will look to get back on track this week.

Andrew Privett and Liam Butts are now recovered and have returned to the field. Without their presence during matches, Penn State slowed down offensively.

The Nittany Lions fell to Villanova 1-0, and just a few days later, they tied Northwestern 2-2.

The blue and white has a tough schedule ahead with five conference matchups left in the season, before it heads into the Big Ten Tournament and later the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, the Nittany Lions were named regular season and Big Ten Tournament champions, and these next five games are going to determine if they can come out on top again or will fall short of expectations.

This season has looked a bit different compared to the 2021 campaign. Last season the Nittany Lions won six conference matches, and so far this season, they have only defeated Wisconsin.

The blue and white only has one match this week and it’s at 7 p.m. on Friday at Jeffrey Field.

Michigan State

Penn State is facing Michigan State on Friday, and last season, the two teams were matched up against each other not once but twice.

Last season, the Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans 1-0 the first time they played each other. Then they played each other again during the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and during that match, Penn State dominated and won 2-0.

During the first match last year, Michigan State put up a fight and made it very difficult for the Nittany Lions to score. They took 20 attempts in just the second half against the Spartans, but it wasn’t until the 87th minute of the game when they finally capitalized.

It was a very fast-paced match, and the Nittany Lions came out even stronger when the second half started.

Tyger Evans attempted a shot and off of his rebound, Danny Bloyou was able to find the back of the net. Bloyou has since graduated from Penn State, but Evans is still on the team.

More of Penn State’s offensive players are going to have to step up during the match Friday since they had so much trouble scoring last season against the Spartans.

However, during the quarterfinal match, the blue and white had no trouble finding the back of the net. Just seconds into the first half, junior Peter Mangione scored and set the pace for the rest of the game.

And about 17 minutes into the first half, Privett scored his eighth goal of the season in 2021.

Penn State was not able to score another goal during the second half, but its defense was able to prevent Michigan State from finding the back of the net.

Senior Kris Shakes was a huge threat in the goal for the blue and white, and he’s going to need to continue that into the match this weekend.

Mangione and Privett are returning veteran starters, so they are going to need to set the pace early on in the match to get their teammates more motivated on the field.

The Nittany Lions have some time to rest and recover before this match and figure out what to work on to be able to dominate the Spartans once again.

Michigan State is currently at a record of 4-4-2, and Penn State’s record is 4-3-3, so this could be a very close match.

If Penn State can continue to stifle the Michigan State offense, it will pick up a much needed conference win and improve its chances of repeating as a Big Ten Champion.

