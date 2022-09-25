Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field.

The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players.

Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day ceremonies, scored the eventual game-winner on Sunday before the match was postponed for over an hour due to inclement weather.

Despite missing several games this season due to injury, Butts has been a key piece for Penn State when healthy.

Butts and his fellow veterans of the roster will look to lead the way for the blue and white as it approaches the home stretch of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Villanova to take on the Wildcats on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and after that it is all conference opponents the rest of the way for Penn State.

Despite the emotions surrounding the match, the home team had business to take care of against the No. 15 ranked team in the nation.

Being that this group of seniors are a part of the first recruiting class under coach Jeff Cook, it was an emotional moment for him seeing one of his recruits score the go-ahead goal to pick up a big win against the Zips.

“They’ve meant the world to this program and to me as a coach,” Cook said. “These guys believed in our vision, they believed in our staff, and to seem them come out in form like that on Senior Day is really special”

“Liam in particular is such an attacking threat. He can overpower opponents and we’re seeing glimpses of that. Really happy to have him back and at full strength.”

One could argue that this group of seniors has helped to change the culture among the program.

With Cook being hired in January of 2018 and taking on his first recruiting class with this group, the Nittany Lions have been able to garner better results than in years prior.

Last season, the blue and white won its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 and won the regular season conference title as well. Along with this, Cook was named the Coach of the Year for the Big Ten.

After a losing record in his first year at the helm, Cook and his squad have made the NCAA Tournament in every season since.

A big reason for the Nittany Lions’ success over the years has been their smothering defense, not allowing opponents to take advantage of opportunities in close proximity to the net.

Another one of the members of the senior class honored on Sunday was senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes, who made a plethora of acrobatic saves en route to a shutout against Akron.

During his tenure, Shakes has received a multitude of other national and conference awards.

Shakes was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2019 and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors during his sophomore season.

One thing that is clear is that Cook has become a presence on the recruiting trail in the southern parts of the United States, with Shakes hailing from Florida and Butts originally coming from Georgia.

The shutout was the 15th of Shakes’ illustrious career for the Nittany Lions, and he has been as steady as they come in net over the last several seasons.

Cook spoke on Shakes’ athleticism and how it greatly impacts his ability as a goalie as well as how the team feels about him as a leader between the pipes.

“Two things that stick out to me are his ability to claim crosses and how he can jump up with his athletic power and make some remarkable saves in traffic,” Cook said.

“Against good teams, you’re likely to give up chances. The performance tonight is indicative of what he has done so much during his career. Over his development and trajectory, I think his maturity has improved with every performance.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE