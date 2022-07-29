After a strong finish to end the 2021 season, Penn State is hoping to replicate its winning ways.

The blue and white won the Big Ten Tournament and regular season crowns, but things got rough in the NCAA Tournament.

Coming off of the exhausting conference tournament-winning run, the Nittany Lions faced a second-round exit to Hofstra, losing the game 8-2.

The blowout was unexpected to most Happy Valley fans, as it didn’t represent what the team displayed the rest of the year.

The season beforehand, as junior midfielder Peter Mangione described, showed Penn State’s willingness to stay focused on its goals despite hardships.

“We weren’t the most consistent, but we persevered through those tough games,” Mangione told The Daily Collegian. “We didn’t back down. We knew that the trophies were still on the line. We just kept going. I think that’s what was really impressive about last year’s team.”

One of the significant games the blue and white lost was to Indiana in a tough 1-0 defeat.

Coach Jeff Cook said the team bounced back after facing a loss that could have diminished the team’s hopes for the trophy, but didn’t.

“I think it hardened the group to have a thick skin and be able to keep their focus on the long term,” Cook told the Collegian. “It really hardened the players to the reality of just to keep going and not let the disappointment of losing a game knock you off your goals.”

After Indiana’s loss, the team beat Maryland 3-2 in overtime and Wisconsin 2-0 to end the regular season 10-6-1.

The Nittany Lions cruised through the first two rounds of the tournament by beating both teams from Michigan 2-0.

In the final, Penn State looked no different as it took down Indiana 3-0, getting revenge on its previous loss.

Mangione said he “gets chills” just thinking about the moment they won the conference tournament.

“Everyone was so grateful just to have training for a purpose, for a season, for a trophy to compete for,” Mangione said. “When we got to that point, we just weren’t gonna let it slip. When we lifted that trophy, that’s what it’s all about.”

Emotions were running high after the team accomplished the major feat, but it had just seven days to enjoy the moment before facing off its next opponent, Hofstra, so it needed to refocus quickly.

The game ended before it even started, as Hofstra banged in three tallies in the first half. The Pride showed no intention of slowing down their momentum in the second half, scoring five more to secure the blowout victory.

The second-round departure came at a surprise for many, especially the team that suffered it. Cook said that in soccer, nothing is easy, and every game will be tough in its own way.

“It’s just that ability to keep going and handle punches, handle disappointments, celebrate the big wins, but know that it’s going to be a journey,” Cook said. “Very, very rarely in college sports at our level is it just: You show up, you win every game and you get handed a trophy, then you walk away. It’s not like that.”

Even though the blue and white couldn’t impress at the NCAA Tournament stage, it still did the unlikely by winning both the regular season and Big Ten Tournament.

Now, going into the 2022 season, the team couldn’t be more prepared to step on Jeffrey Field and show fans that last year wasn’t just a lucky break.

“We’ve always had a little bit of an underdog mentality,” senior forward Liam Butts told the Collegian. “We’re still trying to prove ourselves and say, ‘Hey, that wasn’t a fluke, we’re going to do it again.’ And we want to prove that every single time we step on the pitch.”

Cook said he didn’t look at the 2022 season differently than any other campaign the team has prepared for.

“It’s a brand-new season,” Cook said. “It’s a clean slate in terms of the season, the opportunities that are there. The spring was very valuable because we went through some growing pains, for sure, but the guys did a great job, and I thought we came out in a very good place.”

As the team gets ready for the new slate of games, the pressure coming off of the Big Ten Tournament win is something new the squad hasn’t yet faced, as the program’s last tournament victory came in 2005.

With the 8-2 NCAA Tournament loss still lingering, Mangione suggested the loss could be the new Indiana game of sorts, a defeat that pushes the squad to win it all.

“You come in with the mindset that you can never settle. You have to aim bigger. That’s how you repeat it,” Mangione said. “We got knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the way [that] should give us motivation.”

If Penn State uses the game as fuel to go back and secure all three trophies, that Hofstra loss could just feel like a means to an end.

While the blue and white could let the feeling of winning the conference tournament distract it, its coach is dead set on making sure it doesn’t.

“We have an open goal and hit the posts, it goes out of play, and we don’t win the game. Is that a failure? No, I don’t think so,” Cook said. “I think the failure would be in us getting distracted and too caught up in what’s happened in the past. We’re super proud of it, but we have to get ready to play Rhode Island on Aug. 25.”

With less than a month away from the start of the new season, anticipation and pressure may be on the rise for the Nittany Lions.

Even if there are heightened expectations from fans and teammates, Mangione said he isn’t worried about being the guy the team needs to lean on every now and then.

“You can call it pressure, but I honestly think it’s a good thing,” Mangione said. “It’s an honor to have that pressure and be the guy that the young guys look up to. And it might be a little bit of pressure, but I enjoy it.”

With the departure of several crucial players, the blue and white will lean on some of its returners with many new faces in the building.

Despite this shift, senior midfielder Andrew Privett said he thinks this team could go the whole way in the 2022 season.

“I think we should be favorites this year,” Privett told the Collegian. “I think we’ll be able to [win the Big Ten Tournament], and I’m really confident with the group.”

At the end of the day, Penn State will really only have one shot at winning either tournament title, but that reality doesn’t seem to rattle the squad.

With a lot on the line this upcoming season, Mangione is heading in just how he did last year, aiming to prove that watching this campaign is no different.

“It’s just like any other season,” Magione said. “We’ve put the program on the map, especially those guys who are gone now. They’ve got the program to where they wanted it to be, where everyone’s expecting Penn State to have a good year, to win titles, to win trophies — and that’s what we want. That’s why we chose Penn State.”

