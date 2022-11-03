Penn State has officially finished its regular-season schedule, ending with a record of 6-5-4 overall and 3-2-3 in conference play.

The team is now headed into the Big Ten Tournament, where it came out as a champion last year, winning every match in shutout fashion.

In 2021, the Nittany Lions climbed to the top of the mountain after defeating Michigan State 2-0, Michigan 2-0 and Indiana 3-0.

The 2021 victory against the Hoosiers in the championship match was a significant moment for the blue and white, after dropping the match on penalties to the same opponent in the championship the season prior.

This year's tournament looks a bit different, though, since Penn State is matched up against Indiana for the quarterfinal match and not the championship game.

In the 2021 regular season, Indiana defeated Penn State 1-0, and during the regular 2022 season, the Hoosiers defeated the Nittany Lions 4-2. The quarterfinal match against the blue and white will serve as a de facto rubber match between the squads.

As far as the other teams in the tournament, if Penn State defeats Indiana like it did last year, then it will either play Maryland or Northwestern in the semifinals.

The blue and white tied 3-3 during this year's regular-season match against Maryland and also drew with Northwestern, by a score of 2-2.

On the other side of the bracket, Ohio State and Michigan State are matched up against each other in the tournament, while Rutgers and Wisconsin will face off in the first round.

Penn State will take on Indiana for the second time this season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 after its last match took place on Oct. 14.

If Penn State comes out strong and fast against the Hoosiers, the squad should be able to take home another win.

The two goals the blue and white scored in the match against Indiana came from senior forward Liam Butts and junior midfielder Peter Mangione.

Butts' goal was assisted by graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn who sent the ball to him perfectly around the Indiana defender. Mangione scored his goal against the Hoosiers off of a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.

After this match, Butts was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Although the Nittany Lions lost to Indiana during the regular season this year, they’ll need to come out fast and strong against the Hoosiers and take the lead early on. Shakes will need to stay on his toes throughout the entire match to watch out for any potential shots from the opposing squad.

Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12.88 shots per game, an average of 5.88 of those coming on goal. The Hoosiers also rank third in the conference with 1.88 goals per game.

However, the blue and white is strong defensively with junior Femi Awodesu and senior Jalen Watson on the backend. Offensively it needs to bring the energy and keep its composure when creating opportunities.

Kuhn, Mangione, Butts and junior midfielder Andrew Privett need to work the offense against Indiana and make smart plays. Indiana is allowing 1.35 goals per game, while Penn State is finding the back of the net 1.73 times per game.

The crimson and cream has allowed just two goals across its last three games, including holding then-No. 8 Maryland to one score in the final contest of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions will need to capitalize on limited opportunities against a stout Indiana defensive third if it wants to take home the win Friday.

