With the season winding down, Penn State will have three more opportunities to pick up crucial points as it heads toward the conference tournament.

The Nittany Lions will face off with No. 13 Ohio State at 7 p.m. Friday at Jeffrey Field.

Last season, the blue and white was defeated 2-1 by the Buckeyes on the road, with senior midfielder Andrew Privett scoring the lone Penn State goal in the match.

Recently, momentum was seeming to head the Nittany Lions’ way before a 4-2 loss to Indiana on Oct. 14. Now, they will have a chance to get back on track against a team they are directly competing with in the Big Ten standings.

The blue and white comes in with a 2-1-2 record against conference opponents this season, while Ohio State sits with a 3-1-1 mark.

Penn State currently falls two points behind the Buckeyes in the standings, but a win on Friday would push it ahead as the teams jockey for positioning down the stretch.

While senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes has been one of the most consistent forces for the blue and white this season, that was not the case against Indiana.

Shakes sat for the first time in the 2022 campaign against Michigan State on Oct. 7, due to apparent injury, and his subsequent return against the Hoosiers was certainly disappointing, as he allowed four goals on nine shots faced.

A return to form would be a huge boost for Shakes and the Nittany Lions, and it would certainly help as they gear up to take on a high-octane Ohio State offense that’s averaging just under two goals per game in conference play.

Junior midfielder Laurence Wootton leads the Buckeyes with four goals and 10 points overall on the season. Wootton also scored against Penn State last year and will be a key player to try and control.

One key reason for the Buckeyes’ turnaround this season has been their play early in games, as they’ve outscored opponents 10-2 in the first half.

If the Nittany Lions want to pick up three points Friday, it’ll be imperative to score first and take command of the game early.

This task is easier said than done, though, as the blue and white will have to face senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin. McLaughlin has been dominant in nine games started for the Buckeyes in 2022, allowing just seven goals on 42 shots faced, good for a 0.78 goals against average.

While McLaughlin has posted four shutouts on the campaign, he has yet to complete a shutout against a Big Ten opponent.

This will be the first time McLaughlin will face the blue and white, as he didn’t start in net when the two teams faced off last season.

Friday’s match against Ohio State will also be one of the final chances for Penn State to play in front of the Park Avenue Army this year. With the schedule being more spread out as of late, the blue and white has played just two home games since Sept. 25, with each match resulting in a victory.

The Nittany Lions have just one more home game remaining on their schedule, and on the season, they hold a 4-1-1 in Happy Valley.

It’s a stark contrast from how the blue and white has performed on the road this season, as it has posted a 1-3-2 record away from home.

Taking care of business at home would go a long way toward moving up in the standings and potentially securing a conference tournament game at Jeffrey Field.

