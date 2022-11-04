Penn State had a chance to redeem a regular season loss to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Hoosiers, however, had other plans.

Indiana defeated the Nittany Lions 1-0 in Bloomington, Indiana, in a low scoring affair, a drastic difference from the Hoosiers 4-2 victory over the blue and white on Oct. 14.

Junior goalkeeper JT Harms had a quiet night in net for the Hoosiers, as the Nittany Lions were unable to garner any shots on goal.

On the other side, senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes stopped two of three shots he faced.

Neither team was able to get anything going offensively early in the first half. With just under 10 minutes remaining before half, redshirt-senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink was able to strike for the game’s lone goal.

Indiana will now move on to face the winner of Maryland-Northwestern in the semifinal round of the conference tournament.

The Nittany Lions are now eliminated from the Big Ten tournament, and will now await to see if their name will be called for the big dance.

Coach Jeff Cook has missed the NCAA Tournament just once during his five year tenure at Penn State, which came during his first season with the program in 2018.

It is a disappointing result for the blue and white, which came into the 2022 season as the preseason favorite in the Big Ten and had multiple players named to a preseason watch list in the conference.

Despite starting the season as the presumed No. 1 team in the conference, the Nittany Lions instead finished as the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten and were unable to clinch a home game in the conference tournament.

Jeffrey Field proved to be a massive homefield for the blue and white this season, as the squad finished with a 4-2-2 record behind the backing of the Park Avenue Army.

With the loss, Penn State sits at 6-6-4 on the season, and will have to see if that record is good enough to clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions finished with an even 3-3-3 record against conference opponents, and only picked up one road win against Big Ten foes in the process.

One of those players named to a preseason watch list was the Nittany Lions’ team captain, junior midfielder Peter Mangione, who was held scoreless and briefly went down with a leg injury in the second half.

In a win-or-go-home matchup, the Nittany Lions will now head home and wait to see if their 2022 campaign will continue.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE