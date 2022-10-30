Penn State traveled to Anne Arbor, Michigan, Sunday looking to close out the 2022 regular season with a victory before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions put together a spectacular second half to take down the Wolverines 3-2.

The blue and white came into the match looking for its first win since October 7th, a 4-1 victory over Michigan State.

The Wolverines came in looking to snap their two game losing streak as they sit with just four points in conference play.

Michigan did not take long to get on the board, scoring the first goal of the match in just the fourth minute.

Penn State has struggled to open games on the road this season, only having one victory heading into the match.

The early goal from Michigan was not the way the Nittany Lions hoped to start such an important matchup with conference tournament seeding on the line.

Penn State came out slow for most of the first half, not being able to do much on the offensive side of the ball.

Putting together consistent play for the entirety of a game has been an issue for the blue and white this year, a cause for concern going into the postseason.

The first half was predominantly controlled by the Wolverines with the Nittany Lions getting some chances late off some very accurate long ball passes.

Penn State had its best opportunity to score in the 41st minute as Seth Kuhn had a shot in front of the net that was saved by the Wolverines goalkeeper.

The Nittany Lions needed to have yet another big second half if they wanted to finish the regular season with three points.

The blue and white only got off three shots in the first half as the offensive unit could not find better chances to stifle the Wolverine back line.

Penn State came out firing in the second half, evening the score just over a minute in the half on a goal from Van Danielson.

Daneilson and the blue and white were not done there either, as the redshirt freshmen netted his second goal of the match on a header thanks to an amazing cross into the box from Alex Stevenson.

However, the Nittany Lion momentum came to a screeching halt when Michigan came right back and tied the game just two minutes later.

The intensity and physicality ramped up in the second half of play as both teams looked to finish the regular season with a victory.

Michigan’s offense began to attack again as the blue and white defense attempted to continue to hold strong.

Similar to the second half performance against Rutgers, Penn State started to come together on both sides of the field, showing what it can be when operating at peak performance.

The key for the Nittany Lions going into the postseason will be turning that into a full 90 performance rather than going down and having to fight their way back into the game in the second half.

The blue and white’s impressive second half continued as it took the lead back in the 74th minute on a goal from Andrew Privett.

The Nittany Lions offense put together its best offensive performance since the Michigan State game, scoring three goals in just under 30 minutes.

The outstanding second half performance was just what Penn State needed as it looked to close out the Wolverines and use that momentum going into the Big Ten Tournament.

If the blue and white can put together a consistent game from start to finish, it will not be a team anyone wants to face in postseason play.

The defense for the Nittany Lions had the offense’s back, getting big stops late in the match behind some big saves from Kris Shakes.

Penn State will await to see who it will face Friday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament as games around the conference finish.

