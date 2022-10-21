Penn State fought hard against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, but ultimately could not score a second goal to win the match.

The game ended up in a 1-1 tie, despite the multiple opportunities created in front of the net by both teams.

The Nittany Lions took their time during the first half, only recording three shots against the Buckeyes goalkeeper.

Ohio State didn’t have a very successful first half either, as it also only totaled three shots against the blue and white.

However, taking their time paid off. With just about one minute left of the match, Liam Butts scored off of a fast break, putting the Nittany Lions in the lead going into halftime.

Before Butts could find the back of the net, the first half was very back-and-forth and both teams took a while creating plays in the offense.

The Nittany Lions kept their composure offensively, and they didn’t force anything.

Penn State’s defense also worked hard during this match against Ohio State and forced out many of the plays.

Coach Jeff Cook’s squad kept a tight defense against the Buckeyes and goalkeeper Kris Shakes slowed down a few plays to look for an opportunity to boot the ball down to the Ohio State side of the field.

Defender Jalen Watson stood out on defense for the blue and white, as he booted the ball away from the net multiple times to stop potential shots against Shakes.

“He’s just a superb competitor, he’s so brave and an excellent competitor,” Cook said.

Cook explained how Watson stepped up tonight on defense and won some big hitters in front of Shakes, especially in big moments for Ohio State.

“I thought his play has been really important for us tonight and most of the season to be honest,” Cook said.

Shakes did not have to do much during the first half since his defense worked hard to keep the ball away from him, but he definitely stayed on his toes.

Peter Mangione came close to scoring a goal off of a header with just about five minutes left in the first half, but he narrowly missed. Soon after, Butts scored for Penn State marking the lone goal in the half.

The first half was a bit aggressive as both teams had five fouls each, and one Buckeye had to walk off the field injured. Ben Liscum received a yellow card during the second half and later a Buckeye received a yellow card after tripping Butts when he had a fast break.

Ohio State got more aggressive as the game went on and even pulled Butts back on a fast break by pulling on his jersey, receiving another yellow card.

Soon after, Penn State’s Matthew Henderson received his second yellow card, giving him a red card.

Cook was not happy with the referees in tonight's match.

“I’m gonna steal a quote from the Philadelphia head coach, my friend Jim Curtin, in their playoff game last night. I think this was one of that referees' first really big Big Ten games and I think at times it showed,” Cook said.

Penn State worked faster during the second half and created a lot of opportunities close to the goal. Van Danielson almost scored off of a header, but was just shy of the net.

The blue and white created more opportunities in the offense during the second half, but ultimately could not find the back of the net for a second goal.

Ohio State came out strong at the start of the second half, looking to tie up the match. It was able to tie up the match 1-1 about eight minutes into the final frame.

Shakes had to work a lot harder in between the net throughout the second half. He jumped, slid and dived to save many Buckeyes shots.

