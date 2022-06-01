The 2022 season did not go as expected for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions finished the season with a record of 3-11, with just one win in conference play.

The season officially came to an end in April with a 16-8 loss to Johns Hopkins in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

After starting the season with a 20-15 victory against Lafayette, the blue and white dropped three in a row — losing mostly close games to Villanova, Vermont and Saint Joseph’s.

Following the losing skid, Penn State picked up its biggest win of the season: a 10-6 victory against then-No. 5 Yale at home.

However, the Nittany Lions were unable to use the momentum from the upset, as they went on to lose their next five games.

In those five games, four of the blue and white’s opponents were ranked, including three inside the top 10 in the nation. Three of those five losses ended up as one-goal games that came down to the wire.

To break that skid, Penn State picked up its first and only conference win in a 9-8 overtime thriller against Michigan that ended on a game-winning goal from junior Mac Costin.

The regular season ended in a similar one-goal fashion, as Penn State lost 15-14 in overtime to then-No. 4 Rutgers, who went on to the NCAA Tournament’s championship weekend.

The 2022 Nittany Lions were mostly inexperienced, with many underclassmen taking on big roles right away and adjusting to the college level throughout the season.

Freshman Will Peden led the blue and white in points with 33 and was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Redshirt freshman Jeb Brenfleck tallied 15 goals, including hat tricks against Saint Joseph’s, Cornell and Yale.

Along with Peden and Brenfleck, Nils Barry and Ethan Long both also received Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season. Costin led the Nittany Lions with 20 goals on the year, scoring in all but four games.

Senior Jack Traynor added 14 goals while only playing in six games due to injuries throughout the campaign.

Traynor, who will return to Happy Valley for another season, was recently selected to wear the No. 16 jersey for 2023. Each year, the number is given to a senior in honor of former goalkeeper Connor Darcey, who died in a car accident in 2015.

On the flip side of the ball, the Nittany Lion defense caused 7.21 turnovers per game, a number that ranked it 51st in the nation. To put things in perspective, the team’s offense gave up the ball an average of over 17 times each contest.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Aleric Fyock led the up-and-down defense that gave up 13.64 goals per game. Fyock and freshman Jack Fracyon, who played in seven games this year including two starts, combined to have the third most saves per game in the country, stopping 14.50 per contest.

To add insult to injury, Penn State also committed the most penalty minutes per game in the Big Ten, leading to opponents having extra opportunities to find the back of the net.

Along with its defensive shortfalls, the blue and white struggled to get it done at the faceoff circle. Penn State won just 43% of its faceoffs, finishing among the worst in the country.

Both of these factors would lead to less possessions and opportunities to score — especially late in many of its one-goal losses.

Despite struggling to hold onto the ball, the blue and white was able to average 11.21 goals per game, a mark that ranked it 40th in the nation despite finishing with a 3-11 record.

That success offensively was in part thanks to the team’s ability to clear the ball. The Nittany Lions finished with a clear percentage of .874, which was the 23rd-best mark in the nation.

Although the 2022 season did not go as planned, Penn State has a solid group of young players who gained a lot of valuable experience. Many of its losses were decided by just one goal, as it showed its ability to compete with some of the best teams in the country.

Look for this team to improve a lot and turn those tight losses into wins during the 2023 season.