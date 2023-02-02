Run On.jpg

The Penn State Men's Lacrosse team runs onto the field at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Nittany Lions beat the Yale Bulldogs 10-6.

 Jillian Wesner

Penn State starts the season ranked fifth in the preseason rankings for the Big Ten.

Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers and John Hopkins were all ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in that order.

A season ago, Penn State finished fifth in the Big Ten thanks to a 1-4 record in conference play. Only Michigan finished the season behind the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten. It was rather a disappointing season for the blue and white.

Penn State kicks its season off on Saturday against Lafayette. The Leopards finished last season with a 4-11 record.

