Penn State’s is only getting closer with the reveal of its 2023 season schedule.

The Nittany Lions will look to improve upon last season's 3-11 record, opening the season at home on Feb. 4 against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium.

Other notable matchups include: March 4 at home against Penn, April 1 at home against Ohio State and a trip to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on April 15.

The blue and white will close out its season at home on April 22 against Rutgers just one week before the Big Ten Tournament starts.

