In the battle for Pennsylvania, No. 16 Villanova defended its home turf and defeated Penn State 14-12.

It was a step up in competition for the Nittany Lions, and the Wildcats scored early and often. Villanova is one of the better programs in the country and not on the same playing field as Lafayette, who Penn State beat convincingly in the first game of the season.

The Wildcats opened the game scoring within the first minutes of play. Matt Campbell showed why he is one of the better players in the country after scoring from a Matt Licata assist. Campbell was named No. 25 on Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 players for the 2023 season.

In a back-and-forth first quarter, Villanova took momentum with minutes remaining in the first because of a great solo goal by All-American Chet Comizio. Then with seconds left in the first quarter, the Wildcats were able to extend their lead to 6-4 after a Tucker Goodelle goal.

The Nittany Lions got their first power play during the first minute of the second quarter, after Licata was called for a tripping which gave Penn State a man up for a minute.

The sloppy defensive play continued for Villanova, when it was penalized again for 30 seconds for too many men on the field. The Nittany Lions were able to go two men up. TJ Malone took advantage and continued his hot start to the season making it a 6-5 game.

Penn State made it two in a row and tied the game up after Brent McVicker forced a turnover, stepping in a passing lane and then Sam Sweeney scored on a fast break. The Wildcats decided to call their first timeout to talk it over after feeling the Nittany Lions took the momentum back.

The first half was a track meet between the two in-state rivals. Villanova was granted a gift after an Austin Fraser shot hit the post and went right to Patrick Daly who finished with a behind the back goal past Jack Fracyon.

Coach Jeff Tambroni called his first time out after Penn State went down 8-6 with a couple minutes left in the second quarter. However, the Nittany Lions played a little reckless and were penalized which put Villanova a man up heading into halftime.

Campbell got his second goal of the afternoon right after halftime and capitalized with the man-up. The Wildcats were slowly pulling away and asserting their dominance.

Daly continued his career day when he got the hat trick with little over 12 minutes left in the third to put the Wildcats up 10-6. Villanova’s attack was unstoppable all day, but its defense gave it the chance to build a four-goal lead.

Tambroni decided to switch to a zone defense to try and slow down the Villanova attack. The adjustment stopped the Wildcats from getting out in transition and got Penn State back in the game. However, sloppy offensive possessions came back to bite them.

One of the Nittany Lion’s standouts was Hudson Bohn, who had another strong performance in the face off battle. Bohn won the majority of his faces off and gave Penn State some extra possessions.

Despite being down by multiple goals in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions slowly but surely came back. Matt Traynor, fresh off a four goal performance, put Penn State within one.

Shortly after, Chris Jordan completed the comeback and tied the game at 12 with little over six minutes left. The Nittany Lions were seemingly done, but scored three in a row to make it interesting down the stretch.

Coach Mike Corrado quickly called a timeout to regroup. Dating back to 2016, the season series between these two teams is tied. A close contest down the stretch should not be a surprise.

The timeout by Corrado, worked as Daly continued to be a pest for Penn State. Daly gave the Wildcats the lead back with little over three minutes left. Campbell quickly followed with another goal to give Villanova a two-goal lead.

The 14-12 lead proved to be enough, as the Wildcats milked the clock to hold off the Nittany Lions.

Early in the game, both teams were running up and down the field and attacking on fast breaks, and both teams were scoring with ease. The Wildcats were able to finish because of their defense. The Nittany Lions were sloppy on their opponents side of the field with 24 turnovers.

As the game went on, Villanova’s defense got better. A lot of credit has to go to goalie Will Vitton as well, who finished with 18 saves. Vitton stood strong and made a big save with 20 seconds left to ice the game.

Penn State demonstrated a lot of fight by making a comeback down three late in the fourth. However, the early mistakes were too much to overcome.

There was a lot of good from Sunday’s performance. Penn State had a chance to win this game in the fourth against a good program on the road. Sunday’s game was very winnable, which makes Sunday’s result that much more frustrating.

