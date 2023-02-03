The lacrosse season is upon us.

Penn State kicks its season off against Lafayette on Saturday at Panzer Stadium.

Last year was a rather disappointing season for the blue and white. The Nittany Lions finished their season 3-11 and 1-4 in conference play. However, one of their few wins last year came against Lafayette in the first game of the season.

Penn State beat the Leopards 20-15, thanks to a four-goal performance by Jack Traynor. Traynor is back this season after missing multiple games last year due to injury. The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native was fourth on the team in points despite only playing 14 games last season.

Traynor will be a huge boost for a team that lacked offense a season ago. He will join the talented Mac Costin in the midfield. Costin led the team in goals last year with 20.

Who will play in net this season is a question mark entering Saturday’s game. Aleric Fyock started 12 of Penn State’s games last season. However, Jack Fracyon got two starts in net and came in relief for five games.

Either Fyock or Fracyon will have to perform better to emerge and to get consistent play in net.

Coach Jeff Tambroni will also return for his 13th season as Penn State’s head coach. Tambroni has had a ton of success as the Nittany Lions’ leading man. He has the seventh-most wins of active coaches, which makes the last two seasons that much more shocking.

Penn State hasn’t had a winning season since the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Tambroni has the accolades, but his seat might get hot if the Nittany Lions can’t turn it around anytime soon.

Penn State will have a favorable start to the season when it hosts Lafayette. The Leopards finished last season 4-11 and 1-7 in conference play.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Penn State men’s lacrosse starts 2023 season ranked 5th in Big Ten Penn State starts the season ranked fifth in the preseason rankings for the Big Ten.

If Lafayette wants to improve this season, it’ll need more production from its defense. The Leopards gave up an astounding 220 goals last year. That’s not a recipe for success.

Sophomore Gabe Cummins will return to play in net for the Leopards this season. Cummins was the goalkeeper for most of the season last year as a freshman. The Newton, New Jersey, native had some growing pains in his rookie campaign but managed to make 99 saves on the season and looks to take a step forward in his sophomore campaign.

Coming into Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions will have to figure out a way to stop Peter Lehman. Last year, Lehman was selected to the All-Patriot League team and led the team with 34 goals and added 21 assists.

Lehman owned Penn State a season ago in the opener. The Warminster, Pennsylvania, native scored three times and was one of the lone bright spots for the Leopards.

Another strong attacker for Lafayette is Ryan Duncan. Duncan had the best game of his college career last time against the Nittany Lions, when he scored a career-high four goals.

The last time these two teams played, Penn State was ranked No. 20 in the nation. The Nittany Lions had an impressive performance that day, but it was a start to a season in which the blue and white vastly underperformed to expectations.

Now when these two teams meet Saturday, both squads will have lower expectations. The two squads combined for seven wins a year ago. However, a fresh start provides a new opportunity. Both teams will have a chance to rinse the awful taste of last year’s performance out of their mouths with a win.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Trio of Penn State men's lacrosse players earn Big Ten Player to Watch distinctions On Thursday the Big Ten released its list of players to watch for the 2023 season, which inc…