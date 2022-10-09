Coming into the 2022-23 season, Guy Gadowsky could only imagine the impact fifth-year transfer students Ashton Calder and Ture Linden would have on Penn State’s offense.

Calder brought in 141 total games of collegiate experience under his belt, ranking him third in the NCAA among active players, while Linden looked to provide a much needed spark in the o-zone after he was tied for 11th in the nation in goals last season.

The two student-athletes had plenty of experience and success during their first four years, but few could’ve expected how much of an impact each would make in the first two games of the season.

Before Friday, Gadowsky said he hoped Linden and Calder would contribute immediately on the ice, but also wanted to keep potential success in perspective — “it’s just one series,” Gadowsky said.

Gadowsky’s right, it is just one series — a really impressive series.

Linden is tied for the team lead in points with his fellow linemates Kevin Wall and Ryan Kirwan. In the two-game series with Canisius, the trio each posted five points.

Linden had two assists in the season opener, but Saturday’s matchup with the Golden Griffins showed just how impressive the fifth-year senior is.

Along with adding two more tallies to his team-leading four assists, Linden netted his first goal in a Penn State uniform. The former RPI captain scorched one glove side on Canisius’ backup goalie John Hawthorne.

After securing his first score with the Nittany Lions to open their season in Friday’s 5-2 win over the Golden Griffins, Calder added another score to his resume.

Although largely insignificant to the outcome of the game, Calder netted the final goal for Penn State in Saturday’s barnburner.

Gadowsky said a lot of the duo’s success can be attributed to their character both on and off the ice.

“I think they both are really enjoying it here,” Gadowsky said, “and I think it’s a big part of [their success] as well.”

Coach Gadowsky isn’t the only one in the locker room who has noticed the impact of both Calder and Linden, as their teammates have appreciated the different experience each brings on the ice.

Wall noticed immediately the leadership qualities from the duo as the pair didn’t hesitate to help younger teammates — “it’s really big for us,” Wall said.

Two of Kirwan’s three goals this season have come from Linden’s stick as last year’s freshman sensation credited his linemates for his early-season success.

“I’m super lucky to have two players to play with like that,” Kirwan said.

In just two games, Calder and Linden have combined for seven points including three goals from the duo.

As Gadowsky said, it’s early, but the transfer students have added some extra firepower to the blue and white offense that’s been missing in recent campaigns.

Time will tell if Calder and Linden can maintain their season-opening success, but morale is high and it looks like it will continue to climb.

For now, Penn State will celebrate its pair of victories against Canisius, but competition will increase, and the early-season mistakes will need to deteriorate if it wants to achieve its preseason aspirations.

Maybe a pair of recent additions with a ton of leadership experience can fine tune this blue and white squad before the bullies of the Big Ten come to Happy Valley.

“They’re just great people and they work hard,” Wall said. “It’s really fun to play with them — and pretty easy.”

