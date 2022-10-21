Penn State saved its high-powered offense until the second period Thursday against St. Thomas, putting a four spot on the scoreboard in the frame.

Six different blue and white skaters picked up a goal against St. Thomas’ freshman goaltender Aaron Trotter.

To start the season, Penn State has had no issue delivering the puck on net, but Guy Gadowsky explained it’s not as easy as his team makes it seem.

“I don’t think everybody understands how difficult it is to be consistent in that area because it takes work,” Gadowsky said. “There’s a lot more to it than just shooting the puck.”

In their second year as a Division I program, the Tommies managed to quiet the blue and white offensive attack for much of the first period, allowing just one goal from fifth-year Ture Linden in the slot.

A penalty from sophomore Ryan Kirwan toward the end of the first frame produced St. Thomas’ best offensive opportunity of the night, the team’s only man-advantage in the Nittany Lions’ 6-2 victory.

Minutes after killing Kirwan’s penalty, Penn State opened the floodgates. The unit scored three times in less than 90 seconds while adding a fourth tally just under four minutes later.

Simon Mack started the slew of goals with his first collegiate score. The sophomore defenseman skated around a Tommies player and sniped the puck off the inside of the left post.

“I kind of blacked-out out there,” Mack said.

With the absence of freshman defender Carter Schade, Mack took advantage of an opportunity to show the blue and white coaches why he should be on the ice.

“That was one of the best games he’s played all around,” Gadowsky said. “The hockey gods seem to reward great all around play.”

A little over a minute after Mack scored his first career goal, freshman defender Dylan Gratton thought he found the back of the net for his second score of the season, but the tally was later changed to give credit to senior forward Connor MacEachern.

Since not playing in Penn State’s opening-night 5-2 victory over Canisius, Gratton has appeared in each of its last four games while contributing heavily to its success on the ice.

Although Gratton’s goal was changed to an assist, Gadowsky still had a lot of kudos to give to his freshman defenseman.

“There’s nothing he is not good at,” Gadowsky said. “I think his brain is more on the elite side — he has no deficiencies.”

Not even thirty seconds after MacEachern scored off Gratton’s shot, the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week scored his second of the season.

Sophomore forward Ben Schoen completed the trifecta for the Nittany Lions just over forty seconds after Gratton’s goal.

The Tommies could only quiet the blue and white attack for so long as Kirwan placed the icing on the cake shortly after Schoen’s score. Kirwan scored his fourth goal of the season to tie senior forward Kevin Wall for the team lead.

“His shot is elite, it’s better than elite,” Gadowsky said. “He’s got an unfair advantage.”

Despite an impressive showing in the second period from the Nittany Lions, they know there were mistakes made on the ice that could prove costly during conference play.

Junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. understands the impressive second period may overshadow some of Penn State’s shortcomings on the ice.

Dowd Jr. and the rest of the Nittany Lions have the chance to keep their foot on the throttle when they look to sweep St. Thomas on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We got to play the full 60 [minutes],” Dowd Jr. said. “Everyone’s got to buy into the way we play, and when we do, we can really put the throttle down and just bury teams.”

