Ahead of Friday’s tilt opposite No. 7 Ohio State, Penn State made a surprising decision.

Guy Gadowsky placed freshman goalie Noah Grannan into the starting lineup, with junior mainstay Liam Souliere serving as his backup. Thirty-two saves later, Grannan and Penn State were back in the win column, winning 4-3 over the Buckeyes.

The shakeup followed a stretch of games where the Nittany Lions had been struggling to find consistency, having posted a 1-4-1 record over their previous six contests.

With a fresh face in net and a roster motivated to get back to its winning ways, Penn State hit the ground running to open the first period.

Senior Kevin Wall scored his squad’s first goal of the game off an odd-man rush, sneaking the puck past Buckeyes’ standout goalie Jakub Dobes to establish an early Penn State lead.

Wall’s 13th goal on the season was followed up by a score from fellow senior Connor MacEachern, who found the back of the net off well-timed passes from both Tyler and Dylan Gratton.

This two-score advantage wouldn’t last very long, as Ohio State senior Tate Singleton dropped in a goal of his own to cut the score to 2-1 heading into the middle frame.

During the second, MacEachern scored again after catching a rebound off the back wall. With many players seemingly expecting an icing call, MacEachern gained a sudden one-on-one opportunity against Dobes, and made sure to take advantage.

Not backing down, Ohio State responded with its second goal of the night after Davis Burnside snuck one past Grannan. Heading into the third, the game was very much in play for either side.

When the final period arrived, the Big Ten rivals went up and down the ice, with Penn State aiming to hit paydirt one final time to give itself a needed cushion.

Instead, the Buckeyes struck.

With just under eight minutes remaining, Ohio State tied things up at three apiece thanks to a long-distance power play goal by fifth year Jake Wise. With this shot, Penn State found itself in a familiar predicament.

Having struggled to maintain leads in several recent series, the pressure once again fell on the Nittany Lions to come up big and prevent defeat in the final few minutes.

And with 2:20 left to go, old reliable Kevin Wall delivered in a big way. Rocketing his second score of the night past Dobes, he and his teammates regained the lead and wouldn’t relinquish it again. Hanging on for the 4-3 victory, the Nittany Lions earned a much-needed conference win.

