Men's Hockey vs Ohio State - Dzhaniyev

Penn State forward Danny Dzhaniyev (13) faces off against Ohio State on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 2-1. 

 Sienna Pinney

Five is the magic number for Penn State lately. The Nittany Lions once again have been ranked No. 5 in the latest USCHO poll.

Penn State hasn’t taken the ice since sweeping RIT two weekends ago, but will return to action for a pair of road games opposite No. 17 Michigan State later this week.

The blue and white split the first series with the Spartans back in November, with a 7-3 Nov. 19 loss yielding the most goals allowed by Guy Gadowsky’s team this season.

Penn State will aim to avoid a similar result when they soon visit East Lansing.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags