Five is the magic number for Penn State lately. The Nittany Lions once again have been ranked No. 5 in the latest USCHO poll.

Penn State hasn’t taken the ice since sweeping RIT two weekends ago, but will return to action for a pair of road games opposite No. 17 Michigan State later this week.

The blue and white split the first series with the Spartans back in November, with a 7-3 Nov. 19 loss yielding the most goals allowed by Guy Gadowsky’s team this season.

Penn State will aim to avoid a similar result when they soon visit East Lansing.

