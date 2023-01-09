Five is the magic number for Penn State lately. The Nittany Lions once again have been ranked No. 5 in the latest USCHO poll.
Penn State hasn’t taken the ice since sweeping RIT two weekends ago, but will return to action for a pair of road games opposite No. 17 Michigan State later this week.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Men’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/BSpqqXv1tg— USCHO.com (@USCHO) January 9, 2023
The blue and white split the first series with the Spartans back in November, with a 7-3 Nov. 19 loss yielding the most goals allowed by Guy Gadowsky’s team this season.
Penn State will aim to avoid a similar result when they soon visit East Lansing.
Penn State’s Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were named two of the three Big Ten Stars of the Week.