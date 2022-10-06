Penn State is back in Hockey Valley.

After a disappointing finish to last year, the Nittany Lions start the new season fresh as they host Canisius for a two-game series.

The blue and white has fared well in the past against the Golden Griffins and hopes to continue its trend of success when the puck drops Friday.

Last season, Penn State split its pair of matchups with Canisius, losing Game 1 by a score of 4-1 — its lone nonconference defeat all season.

The Golden Griffins were able to score three unanswered goals in the third period to wrap up their first victory of the season.

The Nittany Lions will not want to repeat last season’s slow start against Canisius, instead, they should replicate their performance from Game 2 of last year’s tilt, where they lit the lamp for five goals.

Similar to Penn State, the Golden Griffins return their captain from last year for a fifth season. J.D. Pogue’s leadership on the ice is sure to be a headache for the home squad.

In Canisius' season-opening win against the blue and white last year, Pogue bookend goals on the night while adding an assist to his point total.

Injuries plagued Pogue in 2021-22 as he appeared in just 17 games for the Golden Griffins. The two-time captain tallied just eight points all season.

If Pogue can’t generate success, Canisius has plenty of weapons who can put the puck in the back of the net on any shot opportunity.

Keaton Mastrodonato and Max Kouznetsov return for another season after ranking first and tied for second, respectively, for the Golden Griffins in points last year.

Kouznetsov led the 2021-22 Canisius squad in goals, racking up 12 on the season with five coming on the power play.

The junior has been a mainstay on the bench since his freshman campaign and should be no stranger to the blue and white defensemen — after picking up his first goal of the season against them last year.

Mastrodonato was Canisius’ points leader from last season with 26. The senior has been recognized as the top forward in the program for two consecutive years.

The forward was the only Canisius skater to score in both contests against Penn State last year, including a short-handed goal.

Tied for the team lead with three game-winning goals, Mastrodonato has been Canisius’ Mr. Clutch when the game is on the line.

One player who won’t stand out on paper for Canisius is Philadelphia native David Melaragni. The senior defenseman led his squad in plus-minus by a lot.

Melaragni paced the Golden Griffins while on the ice with a plus-13 — the next closest returning player was Kouznetsov with a plus-6 mark. His ability to generate offense while saving his goaltender on more than one occasion makes Melaragni one of Canisius’ most dangerous weapons.

Melaragni is an old-school hockey player — he blocks shots, creates open looks and never misses games.

In 35 games, Melaragni ranked second amongst returning players with 47 blocked shots — fellow senior defenseman Lincoln Erne registered 69 stopped pucks.

In net, Canisius returns its starting goaltender from last year. Jacob Barczewski was the 2021-22 MVP for his squad, recording 13 wins in 29 games started.

The Golden Griffins’ goalie had a save percentage of .923, behind backup goaltender John Hawthorne’s .935.

Canisius has two solid options at goaltender, but the Nittany Lions should be able to score on either one if they can continue their trend of putting pucks on net.

Penn State will open the season with Canisius at 7 p.m. on Friday and will wrap up the series on Saturday at 6 p.m.

