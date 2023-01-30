Luke Hughes’ takeover caused Penn State to a drop in the latest USCHO coaches poll.

Guy Gadowsky’s skaters have fallen down to No. 9 after being ranked sixth last week.

The Nittany Lions were swept for the first time all season last weekend by Hughes’ Michigan Wolverines, who’ve now moved past the blue and white in the rankings.

Looking to make up some ground, Penn State will try to knock off No. 7 Ohio State on the road this weekend during a series that may prove critical for the Nittany Lions’ postseason seeding aspirations.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE