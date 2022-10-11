Penn State got off to a scorching start to its season after a pair of victories over Canisius last weekend.

The team generated 12 goals over the pair of contests, and there were a lot of major contributors who made that happen.

Two players who made obvious impacts were Ashton Calder and Ture Linden, two collegiate veterans who transferred to Happy Valley in the offseason.

Yet, several other newcomers also impacted the strong opening weekend. The team’s freshman class already started to leave its mark in subtle yet effective ways.

Because of this, teammates like senior Kevin Wall have already started to take quick notice of their performances.

“I thought they all played very maturely for being freshman,” Wall said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they can bring the next couple weeks.”

Goalie Noah Grannan was thrust into the biggest spotlight of any of them during the opening weekend.

After starter Liam Souliere was scratched last-minute, Grannan took on netminder duties during the second contest against the Golden Griffins.

Grannan would take home the win in his debut, helping Penn State emerge with a 7-5 victory.

While the newcomer did allow those five goals, his effort in the second period was also critical to the team’s success.

By making a number of stops during a Canisius power play off a five-minute major, Grannan limited the opponent during a period when the Golden Griffins could’ve gotten back in the game.

“I just kept battling through, took it one shot at a time,” Grannan said. “They had a lot of pressure, but at that point I was able to get into a zone.”

After surviving an onslaught of pucks in the second, Grannan did allow three goals in the final period.

However, these goals all came once Penn State had all but secured the win. While he did make some rookie mistakes, Grannan also came through in the most significant spots.

When it came to the topic of whether Grannan might be afforded any more opportunities down the line, Gadowksy said that only time will tell.

“Obviously, at the end of last year, our goaltending looked very different than it did at the start,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “We like to think that the players will determine [their opportunities], not the coaches.”

“We certainly are not going off our preconceived notions of what’s going to happen,” Gadowsky added.

Despite his unclear future, Grannan made an impact in his debut weekend, and he wasn’t the only to do so.

Penn State also boasts four freshman skaters, including a trio of defenseman who are already beginning to receive ample ice time.

“We feel very confident in the depth of our team that everybody can play,” said Gadowsky.

Carter Schade, Jarod Crespo and Dylan Gratton all saw action in their first set of games, with Schade even getting the start during the second showdown with Canisius.

Gadowksy noted that the additions of all three could be extremely beneficial down the line.

“They certainly handled themselves well…both offensively and defensively,” Gadowsky said. “It gives us optimism that our expectations for them to eventually be really big contributors are right on track.”

With three defensive contributors arriving in Happy Valley all at once, there has already been a bit of competition between the tandem while competing for playing time.

But while each player is trying to prove themselves, Schade says that doesn’t affect their chemistry as teammates.

“It’s definitely a competition, but we’re all pulling for each other,” Schade said. “We’re always competing during practice, competing in games…but we’re all friends at the end of the day.”

Schade seems to have an early leg up in this competition, being given significant minutes while being paired with an established veteran in junior Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Crespo has also seen his fair share of shift time. Across two games, he’s second on the team in blocks with five, trailing only senior captain Paul DeNaples. Crespo also has fired off four shots, so he’s been able to apply pressure on offense.

However, Crespo was responsible for the aforementioned five-minute major due to a boarding penalty. That mistake could have cost the team dearly if Grannan had slipped up.

It is also just one call, and it likely won’t define the defenseman’s entire tenure at Penn State.

And while Gratton, as well as freshman forward Alex Servagno, only suited up for one of the two opening weekend games, there may be opportunities to further acclimate them into the lineup in the near future.

As the team approaches this week’s series against Mercyhurst, followed by next week’s pair of contests against St. Thomas, there are still a few weeks until Big Ten play begins.

With that in mind, Gadowsky says that now is as good a time as any for this freshman class to start to gain experience and receive some extended looks.

“Down the stretch, you never know what your health is going to be,” Gadowsky said. “So the more you can take advantage of getting players in early, the better you are as a whole later.”

