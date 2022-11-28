A lot of things went wrong on the ice for Penn State during its 7-3 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 19. Yet, the contest’s most surprising story happened before puck drop.

Sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan was a healthy scratch against the Spartans, a moment which served as the boiling point for the forward after a dormant month of play.

Considered by many to be the most skilled goal-scorer Penn State has to offer, Kirwan nonetheless hadn’t registered a single goal since firing one in against St. Thomas on Oct. 20.

For a while, it seemed Guy Gadowsky was content to let Kirwan play through his cold spell, but during the Michigan State series this changed. Gadowsky moved Kirwan to an unfamiliar line during the victory over the Spartans, and after that move failed to generate a spark, Gadowsky chose not to play Kirwan at all the following day.

Gadowsky said Kirwan was “very positive towards the team and very professional in his response” when told he was being scratched. However, this paled in comparison to the way Kirwan responded three days later.

Given the opportunity to re-establish himself against Alaska Fairbanks, Kirwan met the challenge head on, scoring a goal in Penn State’s Tuesday night win over the Nanooks.

Kirwan then repeated this performance a day later, dropping in another score to help the blue and white sweep the visiting skaters.

Kirwan was able to get back to the basics with these goals, but Gadowsky said he wasn’t just impressed with Kirwan’s scoring touch.

“There’s things that don’t show up on the scoreboard that he did really well,” Gadowsky said. “Guys that are detailed in their habits tend to have offensive success, and that was absolutely the case with him.”

Kirwan received credit from his coach for his numerous contributions, but the DeWitt, New York, native is still known first and foremost for his offensive firepower.

He displayed that skill set against the Nanooks, and did so while paired with two players who’ve been models of consistency in juniors Christian Sarlo and Xander Lamppa.

Sarlo and Lamppa, along with their fellow junior Tyler Paquette, have generated undeniable chemistry this season, routinely creating for themselves and others offensively.

Plugging Kirwan in with the productive duo was a decision Gadowsky said paid off, but he didn’t take all the credit for the move.

“It was by design Kirwan got put with them,” Gadowsky said. “Actually, it was a suggestion of (director of operations) George Lewis, who watches more video than any of us. We all wanted to get Kirwan going, and George was the one who suggested that those were the perfect guys.”

Lamppa, Sarlo and Kirwan appeared to fit seamlessly in their opening series together, combining for six points across two games while also setting the tone for the team to put itself in the position to win.

When it came to Kirwan’s inclusion, Sarlo said he and Lamppa “were on the same page” with the sophomore when it came to their on-ice dynamic.

“Kirwan scores goals, we stay high, let us give him the puck and shoot it,” Sarlo said. “You saw the shot, how incredible it is, and then he had one the next game. I think we knew once he got one, it would kind of flow.”

With how well Kirwan slotted in with his newfound linemates, there is anticipation to see the trio continue to try working their magic as Big Ten play resumes against Ohio State this weekend.

However, the aforementioned Paquette was also a highly suitable linemate for Lamppa and Sarlo throughout much of this season. This leaves Gadowsky with challenging personnel decisions, but he says he isn't afraid to keep Kirwan in lockstep with the juniors for now.

“Sometimes if things are clicking offensively, you try not to fix something that’s not broken,” Gadowsky said. “I know we’ve had some decent results on the scoreboard recently, but not in how we played offensively, so we’re gonna tinker a bit.”

As the coaching staff continues to tinker away at the details of Penn State’s deep lineup, Kirwan will look to find success no matter where or with whom he is playing.

And while he’s gotten the monkey off his back by finally finding the back of the net once more, there’s still one more hurdle to clear: success in the Big Ten. Kirwan has yet to fire one in this season when facing off against Penn State’s biggest rivals.

Kirwan proved during his freshman season he’s up to the task of scoring against what his coach called “the monsters of college hockey.” Now, he needs to replicate those efforts during his current campaign.

With a pair of contests against the Buckeyes looming, Kirwan has the opportunity to keep his newfound hot streak burning.

Kirwan’s teammates, such as sophomore defenseman Simon Mack, know how valuable he is to the Nittany Lions’ offensive attack. Mack says Kirwan getting back on track will be critical going forward.

“Whenever he’s scoring, we’re having success,” Mack said. “It’s great to see him being physical all over the ice and shooting the puck, because that’s what he does best.”

