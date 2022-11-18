Eleven years ago, Guy Gadowsky faced a task that not many second-season coaches endure when signing with a new school.

This task: Transition Penn State’s then-club hockey team to an NCAA Division I squad.

This is no small task for anyone, working around all of those obstacles during your second year will add for some character development, but Guy Gadowsky killed it — and he still is killing it.

Now, I’m no coach, let alone one at the Division I level, but I do know that good coaches have an impact that’s not limited to their players’ athletic performances but is dependent on the community that supports the athletes.

Gadowsky’s records at Penn State haven’t always been composed of high win percentages, especially early on. Despite that, he has stuck with the program and has produced a number of quality players who have moved on to play internationally and in the NHL.

During his second season at Penn State, the team went 7-7 and also split a two-game series with Arizona State’s club team. Despite the subpar statistics, Gadowsky has been said to always act with grace, composure and keep a “cool kitten” mentality.

The head coach seems to understand that success doesn't happen overnight and that sometimes to win some, you need to lose a lot.

That’s something about Gadowsky that stands out. He doesn't jump the sinking ship, but instead he continues to salvage and fight until the last possible second.

It’s part of his team culture. “Culture” is a huge pillar of his program, along with dedication, self-responsibility and resilience.

Sports are, well, sports — they’re unpredictable. You can see it in this season alone.

This team’s 10-2 record and highly effective identity line, made up by Tyler Paquette, Christian Sarlo and Xander Lamppa, is the result of seasons of hard work from his players, assisting coaching staff and Gadowsky’s own personal growth.

Led by its head coach, Penn State works through all 60 minutes, showing up most in the third period. Some games, the team comes out blazing, others are nail-biters, where the squad waits until the final 10 minutes to make its move.

But whatever Gadowsky is telling them to do, it's working, and it's working pretty darn well.

The team took down the No. 1-ranked team two weeks in a row, and that speaks for itself. And the mastermind behind it all was Gadowsky.

Despite a weaker-than-preferred recruiting scheme, Gadowsky still works around this obstacle and, in the process, tops more competitive and high-recruiting teams.

Programs like Minnesota and Michigan consistently bring in top-class athletes, while Penn State has recently used the transfer portal to boost its squad, in addition to finding players who fit the culture.

Last season, he picked up star skater Ture Linden from the transfer portal and also brought in Ashton Calder, a former North Dakota winger.

The two transfers under Gadowsky’s coaching have proven valuable. Linden leads the team in points so far this season, and Calder sits tied for sixth in the Big Ten rankings for goals.

His ability to train underclassmen also stands out. This season, there are five freshmen, and all of them have already contributed to the team’s many successes — with each suiting up and contributing points already.

Gadowsky has a hat full of tricks and has shaped his athletes to be the best they can be. He makes sure to get everyone involved, and all of these efforts can be traced back to his heavy emphasis on team culture. He’s picked up pieces of advice and experienced his share of wins and losses through his hockey career.

Coaches and players are unalike in a handful of ways, but there’s common ground that even the fans can relate to: Everyone goes through life and faces obstacles; it’s all about how you respond to them.

What’s become increasingly clear about Gadowsky is that he’s been very good at responding.